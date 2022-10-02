Read full article on original website
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has welcomed Richard Nicolay III, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Daily Herald. Dr. Nicolay specializes in large joint injuries including shoulder, elbow, hip and knee. He will practice in three IBJI...
Lombard's Outreach House is 'one-stop shopping' for everything from clothing to health care
CHICAGO (CBS) -- it's four programs under one roof: A food pantry, clothing closet, emergency money and help for infants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how one non profit is helping Lombard and the surrounding communities. "You have moments in your life where you actually need a little help and this is what I enjoy about coming here." Juanita Johnson said shopping for gently used clothes and food has been a life saver. "It's like a one-stop shop because you may not have the transportation to go from one location to the other. And this provides the opportunity to get everything...
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. Above, on the holiest night of the year, members of the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation gather Tuesday outside First United Methodist Church, which the group uses for its High Holiday services to accommodate large crowds. The members had just left the Kol Nidre service that marks the start of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Yom Kippur concludes today at sunset. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding Our Own Businesses
Note from your columnist: As might have already occurred to you, this column could easily be biased in the selection process of businesses mentioned. The bias will inadvertently be influenced by who I am (a white, straight middle-aged woman). So please don’t be shy, send me an email if you want to share news about businesses opening, closing, or going through other significant changes. Thank you!
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More
When is the best time to get your COVID booster shot heading into colder months?. Experts say a big deadline could be near. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And...
Officer John McKenna Mourned By Friends, Family And Those He Helped: ‘He Was A Stellar Human Being’
PORTAGE PARK — Friends, loved ones and neighbors have rallied around the family of a Far Northwest Side police officer who died unexpectedly last week. John McKenna, 50, of Portage Park, died in his sleep Sept. 26, according to his wife, Rebecca McKenna. He was healthy but had heart issues compounded by the daily stresses of the job, Rebecca McKenna said.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
Illinois’ Amazing ‘Stranger Things’ House Shuts Down Due to One Jerk Neighbor
If you love driving around to see elaborately decorated outdoor Halloween displays, I have some bad news for you; The 'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield, Illinois that recently went viral has been forced to shut down...permanently. One Illinois Jerk Ruined All the Halloween Fun. If you've been on social media...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Dozens of children and their parents watch as a manikin is lowered in a rescue basket from the top of the Evanston Fire Department headquarters at a First Responder Open House. Firefighters used ropes and specialized equipment to demonstrate a high angle rope rescue. “I hope I never have to see that in real life,” said one spectator. “But I’m glad it’s there for those who need it.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Health system that owns two Chicago-area hospitals files for bankruptcy
A health system that owns hospitals in Uptown and Oak Park has filed for bankruptcy. California-based Pipeline Health has seven hospitals in three states including Weiss Memorial Hospital in Uptown and West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.
evanstonroundtable.com
Amazon, Schmamazon: Data offers hope for Evanston’s business districts
In a Sept. 28 report to the city’s Economic Development Committee, consultants working on a new retail strategies study presented findings that challenged traditionally held views about the forces affecting Evanston’s business districts. “I think notions that we feel are believed to be true about the way the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Architectural details from another time greet passersby at the corner of Howard Street and Clyde Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within...
evanstonroundtable.com
MashUp brings business community together on Nov. 2
The Evanston Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of MashUp, Evanston’s biggest and boldest gathering of the year, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and Evanston aficionados to engage in a spectacular one-night celebration of all that makes Evanston vibrant and unique. The event will...
Geneva High School Athletic Trainer Saves Student After Homecoming Collapse
A suburban high school senior says she's lucky to be alive and is crediting an athletic trainer with saving her life after a scary situation at a homecoming dance. The dance at Geneva High School Sept. 24 turned into a chaotic scene when Bridget Archbold collapsed on the dance floor.
Lightfoot challenger says thousands of unplanted trees are wasting away
Ald. Ray Lopez of the 15th Ward is seizing on the mayor’s promise to plant 75,000 trees to improve the city’s urban canopy. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
evanstonroundtable.com
The Woman’s Club of Evanston now accepting grant applications
Since 1889, The Woman’s Club of Evanston (WCE) has proudly supported organizations that make a difference in the community. This year, WCE is celebrating the 22nd year of its Community Grants Program. Each year, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations in Evanston and surrounding communities are invited to submit grant applications. Since...
This adoptable puppy will be an A+ student
Meet 1-year-old Terrier mix Ruby! This 35-pound puppy loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. Ruby loves to make new friends, but still needs to work on her manners.
