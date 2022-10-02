ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

beckersspine.com

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has welcomed Richard Nicolay III, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Daily Herald. Dr. Nicolay specializes in large joint injuries including shoulder, elbow, hip and knee. He will practice in three IBJI...
GLENVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

Lombard's Outreach House is 'one-stop shopping' for everything from clothing to health care

CHICAGO (CBS) -- it's four programs under one roof: A food pantry, clothing closet, emergency money and help for infants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how one non profit is helping Lombard and the surrounding communities. "You have moments in your life where you actually need a little help and this is what I enjoy about coming here." Juanita Johnson said shopping for gently used clothes and food has been a life saver. "It's like a one-stop shop because you may not have the transportation to go from one location to the other. And this provides the opportunity to get everything...
LOMBARD, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest

Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. Above, on the holiest night of the year, members of the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation gather Tuesday outside First United Methodist Church, which the group uses for its High Holiday services to accommodate large crowds. The members had just left the Kol Nidre service that marks the start of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Yom Kippur concludes today at sunset. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Isabelle Reiniger: Minding Our Own Businesses

Note from your columnist: As might have already occurred to you, this column could easily be biased in the selection process of businesses mentioned. The bias will inadvertently be influenced by who I am (a white, straight middle-aged woman). So please don’t be shy, send me an email if you want to share news about businesses opening, closing, or going through other significant changes. Thank you!
EVANSTON, IL
Block Club Chicago

Officer John McKenna Mourned By Friends, Family And Those He Helped: ‘He Was A Stellar Human Being’

PORTAGE PARK — Friends, loved ones and neighbors have rallied around the family of a Far Northwest Side police officer who died unexpectedly last week. John McKenna, 50, of Portage Park, died in his sleep Sept. 26, according to his wife, Rebecca McKenna. He was healthy but had heart issues compounded by the daily stresses of the job, Rebecca McKenna said.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time

Dozens of children and their parents watch as a manikin is lowered in a rescue basket from the top of the Evanston Fire Department headquarters at a First Responder Open House. Firefighters used ropes and specialized equipment to demonstrate a high angle rope rescue. “I hope I never have to see that in real life,” said one spectator. “But I’m glad it’s there for those who need it.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Amazon, Schmamazon: Data offers hope for Evanston’s business districts

In a Sept. 28 report to the city’s Economic Development Committee, consultants working on a new retail strategies study presented findings that challenged traditionally held views about the forces affecting Evanston’s business districts. “I think notions that we feel are believed to be true about the way the...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

Architectural details from another time greet passersby at the corner of Howard Street and Clyde Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

MashUp brings business community together on Nov. 2

The Evanston Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of MashUp, Evanston’s biggest and boldest gathering of the year, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and Evanston aficionados to engage in a spectacular one-night celebration of all that makes Evanston vibrant and unique. The event will...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

The Woman’s Club of Evanston now accepting grant applications

Since 1889, The Woman’s Club of Evanston (WCE) has proudly supported organizations that make a difference in the community. This year, WCE is celebrating the 22nd year of its Community Grants Program. Each year, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations in Evanston and surrounding communities are invited to submit grant applications. Since...
EVANSTON, IL

