FOX Sports
Astros start season at home against the Phillies
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
WFMZ-TV Online
NHL Preseason Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wild Card Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Baseball Expanded Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the batting crown when the day began. He removed any doubt by walking in his first two plate appearances and then hitting a drive that barely cleared the glove of right fielder Gavin Sheets before he was lifted for a pinch-runner. “It’s amazing,” Arraez said. “This was one of my goals. I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Judge, who sat out the Yankees’ season finale, batted .311 with an AL-record 62 homers and a league-leading 131 RBIs.
Astros Sign Two International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts
The Houston Astros have signed Julio Marte and Yefri Martinez to minor league contracts for their Dominican Summer League system.
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1 Wednesday. Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning for the NL West champions, who finished 111-51 to become the NL’s winningest team since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36. Kershaw reached 2,807 career strikeouts. He allowed one run and one hit in five innings and walked one as the Dodgers ended a three-game skid. The Dodgers have already clinched the overall No. 1 seed in the postseason and will have home-field advantage throughout. They open the Division Series on Oct. 11 against the New York Mets or San Diego.
J.D. Martinez (2 HRs), Red Sox hand Rays fifth straight loss
J.D. Martinez homered twice and drove in four runs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 win against
iheart.com
There's a New American League Home Run King - Aaron Judge Hits #62
Aaron Judge is the new single-season American League Home Run King. Judge hit his 62nd Home Run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' mark of 61 Home Runs back in 1961. Maris' record had stood up for 61 years! Judge is a free agent at the end of the season. Judge hit his Home Run in a 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers in the 2nd game of a Doubleheader.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
WFMZ-TV Online
Commanders' Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The moment doctors told Brian Robinson Jr. he would be able to play football again after being shot in an attempted robbery, his thoughts shifted to what it would take to get back on the field. Then he followed through on that path. Robinson recovered...
ESPN
Astros and Phillies meet in series rubber match
LINE: Astros -186, Phillies +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Houston has gone 54-26 in home games and 105-56 overall. The Astros are 66-19 in games when they record at least eight...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
