Bama in the NFL Week 4: Defense Reigns Supreme
Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 4 of the NFL season.
Offense
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had his one of the best games of his career in the Raiders first win of the season. Jacobs ran 144 yards and two touchdowns. The 2017 CFP National Champion also finished with five receptions for 31 yards.
- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in 24-17 win against the Indianapolis Colts. The 2015 Heisman Trophy also finished second on the team in receiving yards 33.
- New England Patriots running back Damien Harris found the endzone for the third consecutive game. He also rushed for 86 yards.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy finished with 53 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.
Defense
- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs locked down Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin all game long. Diggs allowed two catches for 15 yards on six targets. The 2021-22 interception king added another one to his accolades as well.
- Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen had his best game of the season this week. Allen finished with a eight tackles, including an outstanding four for loss and a sack.
- Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson had an excellent game once again. Jackson finished with nine tackles and an interception, his third of the season.
- New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley led the Jets defense with 11 tackles in last-minute win against the Steelers.
- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had eight tackles and an interception nearly taken all the way.
- Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson had 4 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 28-25 win against the New Orleans Saints in London.
- Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II shadowed Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams for a large portion of the game. "PS2" had eight tackles and two pass breakups.
- Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed tied for the team-high in tackles with eight, including one for loss.
Bama in the NFL Database
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position
Comments / 0