ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Contreras gets ovations, Stroman goes 6, Cubs beat Reds 8-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jk9Vn_0iJHt02700

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and the surging Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday.

Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs, helping Chicago match its best run since a seven-game streak late last year. The Cubs, aided by three walks and a hit batter, knocked out a Chase Anderson in a five-run first and cruised to their 11th win in 12 games in their home finale.

“It means a lot to me,” said Contreras, whose contract is expiring. “That’s why I wanted to come back and play this whole week, because I don’t know what the future holds. I don’t know if it’s going to be my last game with the Cubs or not. ... If I had to redo it, I would do it again because I play (for) one of the best fanbases in baseball and they make this place special.”

The Reds have dropped six straight and 19 of 23. They’ll need to sweep a three-game series against the Cubs in Cincinnati to avoid the franchise’s second 100-loss season.

Stroman (6-7) gave up five hits, struck out seven and walked two. The right-hander was 3-0 in his final four starts.

Velázquez capped a five-run first with a two-run double against Fernando Cruz and drove in two more with a triple off the right-field wall in the seventh. Seiya Suzuki had two hits and two RBIs.

CHEERS FOR CONTRERAS

Contreras was cheered loudly when he came to the plate in the first, then was hit by a pitch and scored. He got another big ovation when he batted in the eighth and was showered with more cheers from the crowd of 30,029 when he trotted toward the dugout after being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk.

After the game, the Cubs gathered along the third-base line, clapping in unison as “Go Cubs, Go” blasted through the ballpark. Contreras, his mitt on his left hand, was the last one remaining on the field, waving to the crowd and pounding his chest. He wandered near the plate and hugged family members.

“Wrigley Field is just nothing but special,” he said. “Since the moment I got here, I knew that this could have been my home for my whole career. I got to a moment in my career that’s like a dream come true. I earned my spot in free agency, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Contreras will travel with the team to Cincinnati but wasn’t sure he’ll play in that series, saying it’s manager David Ross’ call.

The past few months have felt like a long goodbye for Contreras. The three-time All-Star who helped Chicago win a drought-busting World Series championship in 2016 looked like he might get traded prior to the Aug. 2 deadline. No deal materialized.

“It was nice for him to get some love,” Ross said. “He’s got a lot of moments of love this year. It looked like he was taking those in, and those are special, special things that you don’t ever forget as a player.”

Stroman, finishing his first season in Chicago, had good things to say about Contreras.

“Fire. Grit. Tenacity. Passion,” he said. “And he’s your backstop, so that’s what you want out of that position.”

ANDERSON STRUGGLES

Anderson (2-4) lasted just seven batters and got one out. The right-hander was tagged for five runs, walked three and gave up two hits. His ERA jumped from 4.70 to 6.56 in seven starts and eight appearances.

Jonathan India singled in a run in the seventh.

ATTENDANCE

The Cubs’ season attendance was 2,616,780. They drew 3,094,865 in 2019, the final year before COVID-19 restrictions.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Ross said LHP Justin Steele’s (low back strain) bullpen session on Saturday went “phenomenal” and he won’t pitch again this season. Steele, sidelined since Aug. 26, is 4-7 with a 3.18 ERA in 24 starts.

Cubs RHP Hayden Wesneski (3-1, 2.33 ERA) opposes Hunter Greene (4-13, 4.66). Wesneski will make his fourth start and sixth appearance since having his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa. Greene has a 1.06 ERA in his past three starts.

___

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Chase Anderson
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Seiya Suzuki
FanSided

Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?

By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds
The Spun

Bears Suffer Brutal Injury Loss Following Giants Loss

The Chicago Bears lost their top offensive line during yesterday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Guard Cody Whitehair left the game with a knee injury and is now set to miss "some time" according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. "He has a knee injury. We're not sure...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy