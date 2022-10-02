ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Dorrell fired as CU football head coach

By Eric Christensen
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZ7wT_0iJHsviI00

Reminders for Buffs football games at Folsom Field this season 00:49

The University of Colorado has pulled the plug on head football coach Karl Dorrell 5 games into his 3rd season in Boulder. Athletic Director Rick George announced the firing on Sunday afternoon after CU lost its 5th straight game on Saturday at Arizona.

Dorrell's tenure began on a high note as the Buffs won his first 4 games in the COVID-shortened season of 2020. He guided CU to only its 2nd bowl game in the last 14 seasons.

However, that was the high point as Colorado has gone 4-15 since that 4-0 start.

"I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020," said George. "Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to our expectations and standards, which made it necessary for us to make this change at this time. It was an extremely difficult decision and I wish Karl all of the best in his future endeavors."

After a 4-8 season last year, 21 players left the program via the transfer portal. 6 of those players were starters. While Dorrell maintained the 2022 Buffs would be just fine despite the mass exodus, nothing could be further from the truth.

This season has been historically bad as CU has started 0-5 for only the fourth time in school history. The average margin of defeat in those 5 losses is more than 29 points. Recently, a poll listed CU as the nation's second-worst college football team behind only their in-state rival CSU.

"I fully support Rick in making this difficult decision to dismiss Coach Dorrell," said Chancellor Philip DiStefano. "The football team is an important part of the university and I know our students, alumni, and fans have high expectations for a winning product on the field. I thank Coach Dorrell for his dedication to CU Boulder and his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes."

Dorrell finishes his career in Boulder with an 8-15 record. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson was also let go as the Buffs' defense has given up an average of 43 points per game.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Podcast: Talking through the Colorado head coaching candidates

The Colorado job is open, the fourth of five Power 5 jobs to become available before the midway point in the 2022 college football season. It didn't take a genius to see this one coming. An odd fit from the start, Karl Dorrell leaves Boulder with an 8-15 record, and...
BOULDER, CO
milehighsports.com

Mark Knudson’s 3 Strikes: Huskers and Buffs similar but different, Problems festering at CSU, and Nuggets forced to train old school

Jump into your time machine. Set the date for Sept. 9, 2023 and the location for Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. There’s a big college football game that day. Nebraska will be in town to play the Colorado Buffaloes. The place will be packed. You can be pretty sure you’ll see Raphie lead CU out of the tunnel but after that, it’s everyone’s guess as to who the two head coaches jogging out on the field will be.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing

Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate.  "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU.  The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado wildlife rangers relocate moose out of Strasburg

Colorado wildlife workers say they got a moose out of Strasburg this week and relocated it back to the wild. The moose in question is a young moose, which are known to sometimes wander far distances and end up where they will not thrive. Strasburg is about 40 miles east of downtown Denver.Several agencies helped with getting the moose into a trailer on Monday and it was brought back to prime moose habitat. CPW District Wildlife Manager Travis Harris said the moose wasn't moved because it was aggressive in any way."It was based on her location in the town of Strasburg. There is no nearby available water and this is not suitable moose habitat. Her chance of finding her way into a natural drainage was slim," Harris said.
STRASBURG, CO
KXRM

Top rated tacos in Denver metro, cities across Colorado

Taco Tuesday, anyone? Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. If you are looking for a place to grab a great taco, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated tacos in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Dorrell
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU student dies in Durward Hall Sunday morning

A Colorado State University student died in Durward Hall in the early morning of Oct. 2. The student’s identity has not yet been released to the public. According to a statement from the university, the CSU Police Department and paramedics responded to a student having a medical issue. Ad.
FORT COLLINS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?

For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

CU students on University Hill question warning system

University of Colorado Boulder students are anxious and frustrated after recent incidents of gun violence typically unusual for Boulder. And while the city is trying to understand why gun crimes are rising, students living on University Hill are questioning how the university decides to send out warnings.  It all comes after two high-profile incidents in two days. Early Sunday morning, multiple people exchanged gunfire on University Hill. One man, a 22-year-old, was wounded in the incident. He was arrested by Boulder Police and has been charged with attempted murder. Another suspect is still at large, and police released a photo of...
CBS Denver

Denver takes top spot for thrifting

Denver is one of the best cities for thrifting, according to a new survey.It was ranked one of the best cities on Storage Cafe, a website devoted to finding storage units and other helpful resources for living, moving or downsizing where you live.The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area got high marks for the number of thrift stores in relation to the city's population and number of Google searches related to thrifting per household.Storage Cafe says shoppers can find a lot of treasures, from furniture and home goods to clothing."Denver and Portland are a vintage lover's paradise and so is Austin," the site's blog...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#College Football#Football Team#American Football#Cu#Csu
CBS Denver

Denver's first freeze is still not in the forecast which is unusual

On average, the first freeze of the season in the Denver metro area arrives on October 7. It's guaranteed to be later than average year.The First Alert Weather Team at CBS News Colorado is forecasting overnight lows to drop into the 30s along the Front Range next week but a freeze is not expected.Although the average first freeze is on October 7, it has not occurred on that actual date in the last 10 years.2021 - Oct. 132020 - Sept. 8 (tied with 1962 for earliest on record)2019 - Oct. 92018 - Oct. 102017 - Oct. 92016 - Oct....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police hire first-ever victim assistance coordinator

As police work to make safety improvements in East Denver, they're answering the community's call for an advocate within law enforcement, hiring the first-ever victim assistance coordinator, Matthew Roberts. It's an idea that has been in the works for years, but police say was galvanized by the loss of Ma Kaing."Because of the level of tragedy and the level of love that Ma Kaing gave and received, it resonates across the city," says Scott Snow, Director of DPD Crisis Services. Months after East Denver community leader Ma Kaing was killed by a stray bullet, Denver police are revamping their relationship...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Investigation underway into death of CSU student

A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified. 
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Denver-based nonprofit expands teacher pipeline, retention rates

Teacher retention is a pain point many school districts nationwide are dealing with right now. A Denver-based nonprofit has coined a new way to help keep teachers in classroom for the long run.The Public Education and Business Coalition has expanded its alternative licensure program by contracting new teachers to stay in their district for at least three years.PEBC told CBS News Colorado all you need is a bachelor's degree and desire to teach to join the program. Teachers start in a teacher residency program which goes for one year. During that year participants are provided with resources and mentorship. At...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
74K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy