Dorrell fired as CU football head coach

The University of Colorado has pulled the plug on head football coach Karl Dorrell 5 games into his 3rd season in Boulder. Athletic Director Rick George announced the firing on Sunday afternoon after CU lost its 5th straight game on Saturday at Arizona.

Dorrell's tenure began on a high note as the Buffs won his first 4 games in the COVID-shortened season of 2020. He guided CU to only its 2nd bowl game in the last 14 seasons.

However, that was the high point as Colorado has gone 4-15 since that 4-0 start.

"I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020," said George. "Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to our expectations and standards, which made it necessary for us to make this change at this time. It was an extremely difficult decision and I wish Karl all of the best in his future endeavors."

After a 4-8 season last year, 21 players left the program via the transfer portal. 6 of those players were starters. While Dorrell maintained the 2022 Buffs would be just fine despite the mass exodus, nothing could be further from the truth.

This season has been historically bad as CU has started 0-5 for only the fourth time in school history. The average margin of defeat in those 5 losses is more than 29 points. Recently, a poll listed CU as the nation's second-worst college football team behind only their in-state rival CSU.

"I fully support Rick in making this difficult decision to dismiss Coach Dorrell," said Chancellor Philip DiStefano. "The football team is an important part of the university and I know our students, alumni, and fans have high expectations for a winning product on the field. I thank Coach Dorrell for his dedication to CU Boulder and his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes."

Dorrell finishes his career in Boulder with an 8-15 record. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson was also let go as the Buffs' defense has given up an average of 43 points per game.