NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas non-profits are answering the call to help neighbors in need. Four local charities combined resources to provide clothing to hundreds of migrants in South Texas, united by a common mission. All it took was one phone call from the Catholic Diocese, and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas sprang into action."It really was just a request. 'What can we do here in North Texas? Is there anything that we could do to help out?'" said Luis Gonzalez, CEO of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas.Catholic Charities...

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO