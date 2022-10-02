Read full article on original website
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
North Texas charities come together to send donations to South Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas non-profits are answering the call to help neighbors in need. Four local charities combined resources to provide clothing to hundreds of migrants in South Texas, united by a common mission. All it took was one phone call from the Catholic Diocese, and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas sprang into action."It really was just a request. 'What can we do here in North Texas? Is there anything that we could do to help out?'" said Luis Gonzalez, CEO of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas.Catholic Charities...
Officials are on the lookout for one of Texas 10 most wanted fugitives
Officials are looking for one of the Texas 10 most wanted fugitives Erick Martinez. 34-year-old Erick Martinez, of Dallas, has been wanted since September 2021. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office issued warrants for his arrest on four counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of failure to comply with sex offender requirements.
North Texas police departments try to attract more applicants, increase officer retention
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - To help build community-police relations, neighborhoods across North Texas are holding National Night Out events.To help build their teams, police departments are doing what they can to recruit more members.From a car-dealership-style pitch at Fort Worth police, to a George Strait-inspired melody for Southlake police, police departments across North Texas are getting creative on recruiting officers."Obviously in today's social world we want the things that are viewed the most, and that's shared around so that more people see it, that more people can see the benefits, the pay," said Officer Brad Uptmore, public information officer for...
KVUE
Three Texas hurricanes rank among the top 10 costliest in US history
TEXAS, USA — As insurance industry experts work to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, weather data reveals the majority of the most expensive storms have occurred within the past two decades. Topping the list of costliest storms is Hurricane Katrina,...
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
Uvalde families, democrats band together to help prevent more gun violence in Texas
UVALDE, Texas - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary back in May are united on one goal: To prevent more gun violence in Texas. The families and survivors will join with Texas Democrats to hold a 10:30 a.m. press conference to highlight what they believe Republicans failed to address, which is dangerous gun policies that they believe led to the murder of 19 students and two teachers.
Ex-boyfriend kidnaps woman at gunpoint, her body later found in abandoned vehicle, Pasadena PD says
A vehicle seen during an abduction at gunpoint was later located abandoned with a victim's body, Pasadena police said. A search is now on for her ex-boyfriend.
Police departments, communities prepare for Texas Night Out
Police Departments throughout the state are gearing up an October custom: the Texas model of National Night Out. It’s an occasion through which police and the communities they serve hang around and get to know one another. In most locations, National Night Out takes please the primary Tuesday in...
KSAT 12
Texas is set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor, who opposes the death penalty
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
Texas beach named one of the best beaches in the nation
When you think of the beach, most likely you think of California, Florida or any other coastal town, but did you know that Texas is home to a few beaches of its own?
Crosby father shot, killed after getting into fight with stepdaughters’ friends, deputies say
A man is dead in Crosby after a fight outside his home led to a shooting on Sunday night.
KWTX
Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
Texas construction worker drowns after falling off platform on Gulf coast
He fell from an offshore platform.
