ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
LoneStar 92

Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later

Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
ALVIN, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas charities come together to send donations to South Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas non-profits are answering the call to help neighbors in need. Four local charities combined resources to provide clothing to hundreds of migrants in South Texas, united by a common mission.  All it took was one phone call from the Catholic Diocese, and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas sprang into action."It really was just a request. 'What can we do here in North Texas? Is there anything that we could do to help out?'" said Luis Gonzalez, CEO of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas.Catholic Charities...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Officials are on the lookout for one of Texas 10 most wanted fugitives

Officials are looking for one of the Texas 10 most wanted fugitives Erick Martinez. 34-year-old Erick Martinez, of Dallas, has been wanted since September 2021. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office issued warrants for his arrest on four counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of failure to comply with sex offender requirements.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas police departments try to attract more applicants, increase officer retention

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - To help build community-police relations, neighborhoods across North Texas are holding National Night Out events.To help build their teams, police departments are doing what they can to recruit more members.From a car-dealership-style pitch at Fort Worth police, to a George Strait-inspired melody for Southlake police, police departments across North Texas are getting creative on recruiting officers."Obviously in today's social world we want the things that are viewed the most, and that's shared around so that more people see it, that more people can see the benefits, the pay," said Officer Brad Uptmore, public information officer for...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
New Orleans, LA
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Alvin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Brazoria, TX
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Alvin, TX
KVUE

Three Texas hurricanes rank among the top 10 costliest in US history

TEXAS, USA — As insurance industry experts work to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, weather data reveals the majority of the most expensive storms have occurred within the past two decades. Topping the list of costliest storms is Hurricane Katrina,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Equusearch#Lexus
KLST/KSAN

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde families, democrats band together to help prevent more gun violence in Texas

UVALDE, Texas - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary back in May are united on one goal: To prevent more gun violence in Texas. The families and survivors will join with Texas Democrats to hold a 10:30 a.m. press conference to highlight what they believe Republicans failed to address, which is dangerous gun policies that they believe led to the murder of 19 students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blackchronicle.com

Police departments, communities prepare for Texas Night Out

Police Departments throughout the state are gearing up an October custom: the Texas model of National Night Out. It’s an occasion through which police and the communities they serve hang around and get to know one another. In most locations, National Night Out takes please the primary Tuesday in...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas is set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor, who opposes the death penalty

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...

Comments / 0

Community Policy