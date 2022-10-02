ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn parents charged in abuse of one-month-old

A Dearborn man and woman accused of abusing their one-month-old baby last week have been formally charged, police said Monday. Murtadha Almeamaar, 31, and Amy Taulbee, 30, were both arraigned Monday in Dearborn's 19th District Court in Dearborn on a charge of first-degree child abuse. If convicted, the charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Police said Almeamaar was also charged with being a habitual offender on a second offense.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with 7 felonies after string of thefts, break-ins across Oakland County

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing seven felony charges in connection with a string of thefts and break-ins across Oakland County. Waterford Township police said several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle one night in August. Among the stolen items were gift cards and credit cards, and investigators determined one of the gift cards had been used shortly after the theft.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman in 60s struck by car, killed in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A woman in her 60s was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Wyandotte. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the area of 3rd and Pine streets. Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stopped...
WYANDOTTE, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

White Lake toddler battling cancer gets his own police, fire parade

When you're a toddler battling cancer, you could use some superheroes in your corner. That's what Archer Bradshaw, 3, of White Lake Township, got Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, along with White Lake Township police and fire departments as well as several other agencies, coordinated a special parade of patrol vehicles outside Bradshaw's home. Archer, who is battling acute lymphocytic leukemia, loves emergency cars.
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight

OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
WNEM

Sheriff: Woman covered in feces; caregiver charged with elder abuse

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with elder abuse after her patient was taken to a hospital covered in fecal matter. The 83-year-old patient was taken to Hurley Medical Center on Aug. 12. While at the hospital, employees saw the wounds and the lack of care the 83-year-old woman had suffered, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

