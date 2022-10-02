Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut Magazine
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
Police shot at Michigan man 38 times in 3 seconds after he charged at officers with knife
DETROIT -- Officers responding to a call for man having a mental health crisis fired 38 shots at him in three seconds after he charged at officers while holding a knife. Body cam footage released by the Detroit Police Department Tuesday shows officers trying to get Porter Burks, 20, to drop his knife and speak with them.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn parents charged with physically abusing weeks-old daughter, leaving her hospitalized
DEARBORN, Mich. – A mother and father from Dearborn have been charged with physically abusing their infant daughter after she was taken to the hospital with bruises all over her body. Officials said a 6- or 7-week old girl was brought to a pediatrician’s office in the 2800 block...
No criminal charges in road rage shooting that killed 18-year-old in Eastpointe
No criminal charges will be filed against a man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Eastpointe last week during an alleged road rage incident last week, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car. The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit. Michigan...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man arrested for string of thefts after using stolen gift card
WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 34-year-old Metro Detroit man was arrested and charged with home invasion and larceny after police traced the use of a stolen gift card to the suspect in August. Waterford police took Shawn Michael Degen into custody after he stole several items from an unlocked...
Hit-and-run crash escalates into freeway shooting on I-94 in Detroit
A minor traffic crash turned into a close call for one driver after he encountered gunfire on I-94 in Detroit on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police said a male driver called 911 to report a hit and run crash around 8 p.m.
Detroit News
Dearborn parents charged in abuse of one-month-old
A Dearborn man and woman accused of abusing their one-month-old baby last week have been formally charged, police said Monday. Murtadha Almeamaar, 31, and Amy Taulbee, 30, were both arraigned Monday in Dearborn's 19th District Court in Dearborn on a charge of first-degree child abuse. If convicted, the charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Police said Almeamaar was also charged with being a habitual offender on a second offense.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with 7 felonies after string of thefts, break-ins across Oakland County
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing seven felony charges in connection with a string of thefts and break-ins across Oakland County. Waterford Township police said several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle one night in August. Among the stolen items were gift cards and credit cards, and investigators determined one of the gift cards had been used shortly after the theft.
FedEx employee facing embezzlement charges for stealing $100k in equipment from Eastpointe Foot Locker
A FedEx worker accused of keeping tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods that were supposed to be delivered to Foot Locker in Eastpointe is expected to be charged on Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Porter Burks shooting: 38 shots in 3 seconds by Detroit Police; chief said he ran at officers with a knife
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a 20-year-old man was shot and killed by a Detroit Police Officer Sunday morning, his family has demanded answers from the city's chief of police. On Tuesday, police 38 rounds were fired in 3 seconds as he ran toward officers with a knife. Porter Burks...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman in 60s struck by car, killed in Wyandotte
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A woman in her 60s was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Wyandotte. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the area of 3rd and Pine streets. Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stopped...
fox2detroit.com
White Lake 3-year-old battling leukemia gets first responder surprise visit
WHITE LAKE TWP., Mich. (WJBK) - A convoy of Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies along with White Lake Township Police and Fire rolled down the street Tuesday with sirens and lights flashing. It garnered some surprised looks from residents - but no worries here. It is the best kind of...
Detroit News
White Lake toddler battling cancer gets his own police, fire parade
When you're a toddler battling cancer, you could use some superheroes in your corner. That's what Archer Bradshaw, 3, of White Lake Township, got Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, along with White Lake Township police and fire departments as well as several other agencies, coordinated a special parade of patrol vehicles outside Bradshaw's home. Archer, who is battling acute lymphocytic leukemia, loves emergency cars.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight
OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run
DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bloomfield Township (Bloomfield Township, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life in Bloomfield Township. Police were called to the Kensington and Wattles roads after they received a call from a motorist who reported a truck in the trees.
WNEM
Sheriff: Woman covered in feces; caregiver charged with elder abuse
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with elder abuse after her patient was taken to a hospital covered in fecal matter. The 83-year-old patient was taken to Hurley Medical Center on Aug. 12. While at the hospital, employees saw the wounds and the lack of care the 83-year-old woman had suffered, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified an employee suspected of shooting a coworker at a Bloomfield Township deli over the weekend and then killing himself as police pulled over his vehicle. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Steve’s Deli, which is located at 6646...
