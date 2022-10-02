Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Richard Blake Jr., 49; service October 6
Richard G. Blake Jr., 49, of Newport, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 6th, at the family home in Newport, officiated by Rev. Joseph Park. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Susan Willis, 74; incomplete
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Shirley Conekin, 84; incomplete
Shirley Denning Conekin, 84, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Clarence Stoner, 82; service October 10
Clarence Edwin “Ed” Stoner, 82, of Bogue, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am Monday October 10, 2022, at Broad Creek Church of God with Revs. Robbie Strickland, Brian Lassiter and Melvin Thorne officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at 3:00pm at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro.
carolinacoastonline.com
Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6
Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Gary Haslob, 71; private service
Gary David Haslob, 71, of Newport, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A private graveside service will take place at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Lydia Freshour, 63; private service
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, died Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete
Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Gaspard Criner Jr., 95; service October 7
Gaspard Xavier Criner Jr., 95, of Beaufort, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hubert Smith Jr., 92; service October 8
Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends...
carolinacoastonline.com
Vet memorial finds a site
The Swansboro Veterans Memorial – in planning for the past few years – has found a site. In a ceremony at the American Legion Post in Swansboro on Sept. 12, Swansboro businessman Jeffrey N. Bailey signed a letter of intent to convey up to 3 acres of land on Swansboro Loop Road to Swansboro Veterans Memorial, a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit corporation.
WITN
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
WITN
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
WITN
Onslow County woman accused of injuring her 7-month-old baby
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is facing serious child abuse charges after her 7-month-old baby was injured last month. Onslow County deputies have charged Sara Molidor with two counts of felony child abuse with serious bodily injury, felony negligent child abuse, misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
wcti12.com
Teenager previously missing from Carteret County found safe
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff's Office officials said a missing teen, Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, has been found and is safe. Previous: Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described...
carolinacoastonline.com
Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families
— The sun broke through the clouds Sunday morning just in time for the start of the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the N.C. Port in Morehead City. GALLERY: Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families. Thirty commercial fishing vessels slowly made their way by the...
Carteret County fire departments collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims
MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) – Several fire departments in Carteret County are accepting donations for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Morehead City Fire and EMS Station 2, Atlantic Beach Fire Department and Down East Fire Department Station 2 are just a few of the stations collecting items. Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade said first responders […]
Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
First UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church in Washington will disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. The disaffiliation will be complete by December 31, 2022. A vote was taken at the church on Monday evening (Oct. 3). A total 421 congregants voted – 295 voted to disaffiliate, but 126 voted to remain with the United Methodist Church fold.
