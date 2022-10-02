Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
Volunteers Gear Up for 7th Annual Imperial Valley Pride
EL CENTRO — “Let’s start,” said Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. “I want to thank everyone for taking the time to volunteer your time. This event would not be possible if it wasn’t for your hard work and dedication.”
calexicochronicle.com
Upcoming Binational Tourney ‘Historic’ in Scope
CALEXICO — Preparations continue for the “historic” binational soccer tournament that the Calexico Parents Athletic Association is hosting at various local public spaces in early November. The novel event is viewed by CPAA president Carmen Zuniga Estrada as being historic for its scope and size, as well...
calexicochronicle.com
Holtville Chamber Hosting 2 Candidate Forums
HOLTVILLE — Separate candidate forums for Holtville Unified School District Board of Trustees and Holtville City Council will be hosted by the Holtville Chamber of Commerce in the coming weeks. The school board forum will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Civic Center. With three seats available...
calexicochronicle.com
CROSS COUNTRY: IVC Runners Looking to Hit Their Stride
SAN DIEGO — With only five women and three men on the roster, the Imperial Valley College cross country teams are hoping to establish some personal best times as the season progresses. On Friday, Sept. 30, both the men’s and women’s teams made the trip to San Diego for...
Your Vote 2022: Meet CA’s 25th Congressional District candidates
There is just more than a month until the November 8 Election Day. After redistricting, the Coachella Valley is now sliced into two congressional districts. District 25 includes Hemet, Banning, Beaumont, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, the eastern Coachella Valley, all of Imperial County, and parts of San Bernardino County. Sitting Congressman Raul Ruiz, a The post Your Vote 2022: Meet CA’s 25th Congressional District candidates appeared first on KESQ.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County ROV Systems A-OK
EL CENTRO — Election Day is a month away and some 87,000 ballots will be going out to the voting public of Imperial County on Monday, Oct. 10. As such, there is no rest for the Imperial County Registrar of Voters’ office. At the moment, Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale and her staff are prepping, organizing, and bracing themselves for the wave of ballots that will be arriving in the coming weeks.
Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County
More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Desert Shores Trailer Park Faces Potential Electricity Shutoff
DESERT SHORES — Discussions are planned between Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District officials to attempt to stave off a potential electricity shutoff at the beleaguered Desert Shores Trailer Park. The park’s owner has fallen behind on electrical utility payments after dozens of residents stopped paying rent for spaces...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
sandiegocountynews.com
Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mecca. It happened on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol at approximately 11 p.m. a blue 2021 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on Grant Street north of Avenue 65. The Ford truck left the roadway, collided with a rock on the right shoulder then The post Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
