EL CENTRO — Election Day is a month away and some 87,000 ballots will be going out to the voting public of Imperial County on Monday, Oct. 10. As such, there is no rest for the Imperial County Registrar of Voters’ office. At the moment, Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale and her staff are prepping, organizing, and bracing themselves for the wave of ballots that will be arriving in the coming weeks.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO