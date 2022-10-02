ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris' American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball's "clean" standard. The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first couple of rows...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Salina Post

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture is now set. The four matchups in the wild-card round were locked in Tuesday night, right before the last day of the regular season. Every series starts Friday and is a best two of three. Plus, the higher seed will host every game. In the National League, the San Diego Padres visit the New York Mets while the Philadelphia Phillies play at the St. Louis Cardinals. In the American League, the Seattle Mariners visit the Toronto Blue Jays while the Tampa Bay Rays play at the Cleveland Guardians. The postseason was expanded from 10 teams last year to 12 this season.
MLB
Salina Post

Sounders' 13-year playoff streak ends with 1-0 loss to KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders' streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances ended with a 1-0 loss Sunday to Sporting Kansas City, which got a goal from William Agada in the 41st minute. Seattle's streak of reaching the postseason was a Major League Soccer record. The New...
SEATTLE, WA
Salina Post

Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Playing in a packed stadium only four days...
TAMPA, FL
Salina Post

Analysis: NFL isn't passing the eye test on head injuries

What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fanbase needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying head injury called into question the league's commitment to curbing concussions. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Trevor Stephan
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Bieber
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy