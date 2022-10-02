They say journalists are supposed to be impartial on most, if not all, matters. In my case, that’s true. I do my best to be impartial when writing reviews of albums, films, etc. However, there are a few exceptions and 6LACK just happens to be one. Having become a fan of the Atlanta native back in 2016, I’ve become somewhat inclined to appreciate anything that he puts out. While that’s true of his latest collaboration, his co-star, Trey Bond, shines in a way that leaves many asking one question. Who is this guy and why haven’t I heard of him before now? Well, maybe that’s two questions, but you get the point.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO