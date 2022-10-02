Read full article on original website
Related
Nippa Teases ‘Where They At’
Few artists made an introduction in 2021 quite like Nippa did. First, his hit single, “Situation,” went viral thanks to the good folks over at R&B Radar. Then, he released an EP that delivered several more playlist-worthy tracks. After all of that, he began taking the stage with the likes of BLXST and Craig David. Now, he’s ready for act two.
DRAM Sets Release Date For ‘What Had Happened’
You’re supposed to read the following sentence in the voice that Missy Elliott used for drops back in the day. New DRAM! Yes, you read that correctly. The talented singer, songwriter, producer and storyteller out of Virginia has set the release date for his third studio album. To the excitement of many, DRAM will release a new project called What Had Happened Was on October 27, 2022.
Smino Teams Up With J. Cole For ’90 Proof’
It has been a long time coming for Smino fans. Over time, the fans have heard a number of different things from and about his new project. Just last year, he dropped one of the feel-good anthems of 2021, “I Deserve” featuring NOS. Not long thereafter, Smino chopped it up with the late, great Teddy Ray and revealed the album title, Love For Rent. Unfortunately, there has been little movement regarding the project since then. However, that will all change this weekend as the St. Louis native delivers a new track called “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole.
Ye Ali Teams Up With Jahkoy For ‘FYD’
Yes, great R&B music is released in the spring, summer and winter. However, it always seems to hit just a little bit differently when the temperature first starts to drop and the leaves begin changing colors. In the coming weeks, DRAM, Joyce Wrice, Alex Vaughn and several others are planning to release new music. Now, the man that the people heave referred to as the “Traphouse Jodeci” has returned with new music for the first time in nearly a year. Yes, you read that correctly. Ye Ali is back!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For New EP With ‘Streets’
As someone who is currently navigating the dating scene, I can say that it is honestly terrible. However, it does have its redeeming qualities like experiencing brunch in Washington, D.C. as a single man or finding the perfect “sneaky link” for those cold, winter nights we’re about to endure. Ok, maybe I’m trifling. Maybe, the dating streets are toxic at the moment. Fortunately, the toxicity of this dating scene is just what the producer ordered for Reggie Becton’s new single, “Streets.” Made in collaboration with the talented Ehll Evans, “Streets” is the perfect “crying in the club” anthem for those who are trying to get past that one person that refuses to leave our thoughts.
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Cyphers, Nominees & More
Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
Alex Vaughn Sets Release Date For ‘The Hurtbook’
LVRN’s newest signee, Alex Vaughn, has set a release date for her latest release. The PG County native will share her new EP, The Hurtbook, on October 7, 2022. “I haven’t dropped a body of work in so long. I’m so excited to share this music with you,” she wrote.
YG Debuts ‘I Got Issues’
It may be hard to believe, but YG is already a decade into his career. Back in 2010, he caught fire with the success of “Toot It and Boot It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and he hasn’t looked back since. Over the last decade and change, he’s toured with Lil’ Wayne, hopped on record with Drake and starred in movies with Snoop Dogg. Simply put, he’s cemented himself as a staple on the West Coast. Still, he’s continuing to build a legacy that will impact others in the region for years to come. Last year, he teamed up with California’s own Mozzy for a joint album and he dropped a compilation with his record imprint, 4Hunnid. This year, he’s turning back toward his solo career as he releases his sixth studio album, I Got Issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rory Presents ‘Don’t Go’ Featuring Pink Sweat$, Sinead Harnett
Jessie Reyez may have said it best when she sang, “I know nobody gets outta love alive. We either break up when we’re young or we say goodbye when we die.” While it is rather grim to say out loud, love either ends with a breakup or death. Neither outcome makes for fun conversation at parties, but it does create great music. In his latest release, “Don’t Go,” Rory recruits Pink Sweat$ and Sinead Harnett to offer their perspectives of a relationship that is passionate, yet fleeting, but neither party really wants it really to be over even though that it is.
Kenyon Dixon Delivers ‘Getting Late’
As the temperature drops and the leaves on the trees begin changing colors, many long for the days of cocktails, trips to the beach and warm weather getaways. While island vacations are nice and memorable, sometimes the best getaway is a person who makes you feel like you matter when the person you’re with is nowhere to be found. “Getting Late” by Kenyon Dixon is the perfect soundtrack to those inescapable moments of infatuation.
Million-dollar babies: Hilary Swank reveals she is pregnant with twins
"Million Dollar Baby" star Hilary Swank is about to have some babies of her own.
Dylan Sinclair Drops The ‘Open’ Remix With JVCK JAMES, Destin Conrad
At 21 years old, Dylan Sinclair has emerged as one of the future faces of R&B in Toronto and beyond. With Juno Award nomination in hand and a debut album under his belt, he has taken the next step in his career by sharing No Longer In The Suburbs. The 8-track project showcased a range of emotions regarding his move into the inner city, changing dynamics within his personal relationships and his desire to be great. Months after fans first had a chance to sit and digest the project, he has returned with a remix to the project’s lead single, “Open,” featuring JVCK JAMES and Destin Conrad.
Megan Thee Stallion Launches Mental Health Resources Website For Fans
From her 2020 incident involving Tory Lanez to the loss of her parents, Megan Thee Stallion’s mental health has visibly been challenged. The Houston femcee even admitted to struggles with her mental health on her latest album, Traumazine. Bringing awareness to the struggles that many face in their own lives, Megan has launched a website fittingly titled, “Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too,” a reference to a line in her song, “Anxiety.”
Rotimi Reveals His Role In ‘Power’ Was Originally Set To End In Season Three
It was a much different time. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were in office, Colin Kaepernick was still on an NFL roster and Frank Ocean had just released new music. In that same time period, the third season of Power was coming to a close as James “Ghost” St. Patrick suffered a major setback in the legal system. Interestingly enough, the end of the third season was also supposed to mark the end of Rotimi’s character, Dre. In a recent interview with The Pivot, Rotimi reveals that his character was originally supposed to be cut midway through the series.
NFL・
Steve Lacy Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Bad Habits’
For the first time in his career, Steve Lacy has found himself atop the charts. Lacy’s “Bad Habits” has beat out Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and “I Like You” by Post Malone and Doja Cat to top the Billboard Hot 100.
How to fix the Instagram crashing bug on iPhone and iPad
Apple is still ironing out the kinks of the newly-released iOS 16, and now it appears that app developers are doing the same. Not long after Instagram rolled out version 255.0 of the iOS app, some users reported that the app was crashing when they tried to open it. Thankfully, the Instagram team has already rolled out a fix for the bug.
Trey Bond Connects With 6LACK For ‘Start Over’
They say journalists are supposed to be impartial on most, if not all, matters. In my case, that’s true. I do my best to be impartial when writing reviews of albums, films, etc. However, there are a few exceptions and 6LACK just happens to be one. Having become a fan of the Atlanta native back in 2016, I’ve become somewhat inclined to appreciate anything that he puts out. While that’s true of his latest collaboration, his co-star, Trey Bond, shines in a way that leaves many asking one question. Who is this guy and why haven’t I heard of him before now? Well, maybe that’s two questions, but you get the point.
Van Lathan Jr. Shares ‘Hip-Hop Homicides’ Trailer
Over the years, the world has seen Van Lathan Jr. take on a number of roles. He’s been featured on TMZ’s daily show, co-hosted podcasts with Jemele Hill and Rachel Lindsay and won an Academy Award. Now, he’s taking on another job as the host and producer of WE.tv’s new show, Hip-Hop Homicides.
And The Winner Is: The Complete List Of Winners At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
When BET revealed the nominees for the 2022 Hip-Hop Awards, it was clear that there were no easy categories. For each and every award, there were multiple nominees worthy of walking away with hardware. However, there could only be one winner in each category…sort of. Caresha, Please and Drink Champs did tie in the “Best Hip-Hop Platform” category, but other awards did go to a single recipient. By the end of the night, Kendrick Lamar and pgLang seemingly cleaned up by winning six awards. Drake also took home two awards of his own while Trina received the “I Am Hip-Hop” award. Check out the complete list of winner’s from the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season Three To Begin In January
Bumpy Johnson will be making his way down Malcolm X Boulevard in a Rolls Royce this winter. EPIX has announced that its hit series, Godfather of Harlem, will return for a new season on January 15, 2023. “Bumpy is back,” one fan commented. “Yes, can’t wait,” another fan wrote....
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0