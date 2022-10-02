TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Monday, Oct. 3 was move-in day for the refurbished Miller County Courthouse in Texarkana. In February of 2021, the building was flooded when water pipes burst during an ice storm. Since then, county offices have been located at various locations throughout the City of Texarkana. Although renovations are still in progress, the first floor of the building is now up and running. The circuit clerk and county judge offices were the first to reopen for business.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO