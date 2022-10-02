Read full article on original website
menastar.com
Both sides of Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops
TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out. KTBS visited "We are Washington" in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and officer-in-training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
Harvest Food Bank Heads Back Out This Week To Columbia County, AR
Harvest Regional Food Bank gets back out on the road this week to distribute emergency food boxes for Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, this Wednesday, October 5, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The location where the Harvest truck will be parked is 102 E. Main St., in Waldo, Arkansas, right...
txktoday.com
Food Truck Fridays are back for the month of October
Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th from 11 AM to 1 PM. Come out each Friday in October and enjoy various cuisines and sweet treats at the newly renovated Court House square in downtown Texarkana. Tables, chairs and tents provided by the City will allow patrons to enjoy their delicious food and the wonderful weather.
KSLA
Texarkana, Ark. gets new police chief
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department has a new police chief. Michael Kramm will start as chief Oct. 24. Kramm was selected from more than 39 applicants after a nationwide search with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement and city department heads. “The number...
KTBS
The Bling is back for Hospice of Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The bling is back for Hospice of Texarkana Saturday evening, at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center, holding their 13th Annual Jeans & Bling Fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Casey Hitchcock, the billing coordinator for Hospice said, “Tonight is a fundraiser and we do...
dequeenbee.com
"I still hear voices from Vietnam:" County Judge Jerry Crane braved the battlefields
HOPE, Ark. -- Those John Wayne war movies that Jerry Crane watched, and his upbringing, inspired him to want to help his country in battle. He left high school early in 1967 to go to Vietnam.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: National Taco Day at Tacos 4 Life
TEXARKANA, Texas - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, so celebrate appropriately. KTBS 3's Chloe Abbott is doing just that by check out Tacos 4 Life at 3005 Mall Drive in Texarkana, Texas. At Tacos 4 Life, you have the unique and exciting opportunity to help end childhood hunger...
2 arrested after East Texas copper theft from petroleum company
UPDATE: Wayne Alan Cox turned himself into the Titus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested and another is still at large after they allegedly stole copper from an East Texas petroleum production company. The theft took place on Aug. 5 at the Arcadia Operating LLC in Titus […]
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
KSLA
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A former teacher with the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in east Texas has been arrested. Police say Brandon Sams, 46, was arrested on several charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was employed with the school district as a band instructor and was fired Sept. 26. Police say the district is cooperating with the investigation.
KSLA
County offices begin moving back into Miller County Courthouse after flooding in ‘21 winter storm
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Monday, Oct. 3 was move-in day for the refurbished Miller County Courthouse in Texarkana. In February of 2021, the building was flooded when water pipes burst during an ice storm. Since then, county offices have been located at various locations throughout the City of Texarkana. Although renovations are still in progress, the first floor of the building is now up and running. The circuit clerk and county judge offices were the first to reopen for business.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
hopeprescott.com
Royalty seen during homecoming parade
PRESCOTT – Monday afternoon saw East Second Street filled with members of the PHS Homecoming Parade. The Wolves will host the Fouke Panthers Friday night in Prescott’s annual homecoming game. The homecoming royalty will be introduced to the students during a pep rally at 2 p.m. Friday, and to the general public at 6:10 p.m., prior to the game. Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock.
magnoliareporter.com
Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging
A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
arkadelphian.com
Emmet man dies in ATV collision
A south Arkansas man driving an all-terrain vehicle was killed Tuesday after driving onto a federal highway. Travis Loe, 82, of Emmet, died as a result of injuries suffered following the Oct. 4 crash on U.S. Highway 278 in Rosston. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary,...
KSLA
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child, Braxlyn, out of her body. On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the...
