Mitch Trubisky on benching: Disappointed, it’s definitely not what I wanted

Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL
Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week. The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified
The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified. On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
NBC Sports
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Calls Out Steelers Offense
There's a big difference between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Man dies after fall from escalator at Pittsburgh Steelers game
A man has died after falling from an escalator at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium following a Steelers football game Sunday, police say.
NBC Sports
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4
Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
Bill Belichick throws headset to the ground in frustration after Romeo Doubs' near-touchdown
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick often gets angry, but rarely loses his cool. The latter occurred during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, as Belichick angrily threw his headset on the ground while talking to an official. Belichick's tantrum took place in the fourth quarter. With the game...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: This way of winning is not sustainable
The Packers got a win on Sunday when Mason Crosby hit a game-winning field goal in overtime, but the postgame mood was not a totally celebratory one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers posted the lowest passer rating in a half in his career in the first half of Sunday’s game...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Airing of Grievances: Defensive demise, ill-timed interceptions undermine Kenny Pickett's Steelers debut in loss to Jets
There was plenty of bluster, hoopla and emotional peaks during the debut game for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. In the end, however, all it amounted to was a home loss to the stinkin’ New York Jets — for just the second time in franchise history.
NFL Insider Expects Steelers to Trade Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers could make another move with their quarterbacks.
NBC Sports
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots to add QB depth with practice squad signing
The New England Patriots entered Tuesday with only one healthy quarterback on their active roster. That's about to change. The Patriots are expected to sign veteran Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. To make room for Gilbert, they reportedly cut wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Gilbert...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
NBC Sports
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
NBC Sports
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles should be No. 1, and yet...
We're four weeks into the NFL season and there's only one undefeated team left standing. That should make the first entry of this week's power rankings pretty easy, right? You'd think, and yet...!. It seems the majority, but not the entirety, of national football analysts are buying the Eagles as...
