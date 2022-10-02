Read full article on original website
Joj
2d ago
Riiight—masks will keep you safe but cops won’t. I thought people who went to UofC were smart.
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
nadignewspapers.com
Union worker Ana Santoyo becomes fourth challenger to Alderman James Gardiner; Santoyo plans to bring a ‘fighting, socialist campaign to Chicago’s 45th Ward’
Union library worker Ana Santoyo launched her 45th Ward aldermanic candidacy at an Oct. 4 rally that earlier in the day Santoyo tweeted would include a “protest of police terror.”. Santoyo, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, becomes the fourth candidate to announce their candidacy against...
Pilsen raised doctor serves childhood community, following family tragedy
A Pilsen native is now helping save lives at the hospital that serves the neighborhood where he grew up.
blockclubchicago.org
Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding
HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
Corydon Times-Republican
kclu.org
How the 'Black Metropolis' made a comeback
In August 1992, community organizer Harold Lucas Jr. peered down a dilapidated street on the South Side of Chicago and tried to envision it in all of its past glory. The distressed neighborhood had once been the soil for a renaissance that blossomed like flowers pushing up through cracks in concrete.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
marketplace.org
Chicago is turning some of its iconic office buildings into apartments
The rise of remote work has left many cities with a lot of empty office space. What many cities need is more housing. That’s why Chicago, the city that gave birth to the skyscraper, is offering some financial incentives to developers to give these buildings new life as apartments.
beckersspine.com
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has welcomed Richard Nicolay III, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Daily Herald. Dr. Nicolay specializes in large joint injuries including shoulder, elbow, hip and knee. He will practice in three IBJI...
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4
We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago voted 'Best Big City' in the U.S. for unprecedented 6th straight year
CHICAGO - For the sixth straight year, readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine have voted Chicago the best big city in the United States. The magazine announced Tuesday its readers once again voted Chicago as their favorite American city. The designation has been bestowed on the Windy City every year since 2017. No other city has been voted Best Big City in the U.S. more than three straight times in the 35-year history of the magazine's Readers' Choice Awards, Conde Nast said in a statement.
A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World
After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
5mag.net
Community mourns after Berlin Nightclub death amid search for answers
Chicago’s iconic LGBTQ+ centered nightclub Berlin closed this weekend after “one of our own” was found unresponsive at the club after close and was later pronounced dead. Local media from Windy City Times to the Chicago Tribune are reporting that a person was found unresponsive before 5...
Daily Northwestern
Advocates defend SAFE-T Act amid conservative backlash
Content Warning: This article has mentions of gun violence and assault. The advertisement opens with a darkened image of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declaring “the summer of joy” in Chicago. Then, graphic videos of gun violence in the city overcome the screen. The ad urges watchers to “stop Chicago violence from coming to your town” and “vote no on Pritzker.”
fox32chicago.com
Mother of TikTok influencer who was murdered in Chicago high-rise sues building
CHICAGO - The mother of a TikTok influencer, who was murdered in her Chicago high-rise, is suing the building over its security. Sania Khan was killed by her estranged husband in July after he got into her building on East Ohio Street. A video shows him entering the building and...
Lightfoot challenger says thousands of unplanted trees are wasting away
Ald. Ray Lopez of the 15th Ward is seizing on the mayor’s promise to plant 75,000 trees to improve the city’s urban canopy. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
Former North Chicago cop swims half a mile to save mom during Hurricane Ian
A former North Chicago police officer swam half a mile to save his mother from drowning in her Florida home during Hurricane Ian.
Fox News
830K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 10