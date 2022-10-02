Read full article on original website
Related
ysnlive.com
RAMS EARN MVAC CROWN
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Mineral Ridge has been laser focused on winning a MVAC championship all year. Plenty of talented teams put their will to the test. It was a fight all year but Tuesday the Rams clinched their MVAC Championship and completed their first goal on their long list. The Rams swept McDonald in three sets to earn the title. (25-20 25-19 25-9)
Stoneboro, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Farrell High School football team will have a game with Lakeview High School on October 05, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW COLLECTS ANOTHER MVAC CHAMPIONSHIP
GARRETSVILLE OH- James A. Garfield Highschool played host to the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s (MVAC) Gray Division championship. The Rebels went into the contest undefeated in conference play, while Garfield’s only conference loss came back on the September 8th meeting with The Lady Rebels. The Lady G-Men were feeling the crowd, as they came out in Set 1 swinging. The two teams drew even at various times in the first set; however, an 8-0 run by Crestview sealed the Set 1 win!
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS DO WELL IN SECTIONALS
MASSILLON OH- The Warrior tennis squad traveled to Massillon today to Jackson Park for OHSAA Sectional Tournament play. The Warriors had a nice showing with Ally Zion moving on to Thursday’s round.Results from today:. West Branch singles-Ally Zion won two matches today 6-3, 6-4 vs Alliance and 6-0, 6-2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ysnlive.com
GREEN MEANS GO FOR GIRARD
BELOIT OH- There was a lot of green in the gym Monday inside West Branch. For Girard, green stood for go, and they moved fast on their way to a tough sweep of the Warriors. (25-20 25-15 25-23) Lauren Pallone led the Girard offense with 15 kills on the night....
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD SQUEEZES PAST AUSTINTOWN ON SENIOR DAY
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals stayed undefeated in AAC play with a 2-1 victory over Austintown Fitch. Canfield struck first in the opening half on a goal by captain Ethan Mulichak with 29:06 left in the half. Right before the half was complete, Austintown senior Nick Tibolla tied the match up at 1 with just 1:39 left. In the second half, Canfield took a 2-1 lead on another goal by a captain. With 35:48 left, Ben Kovach kicked a penalty kick in to take the lead.
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool's Phillips steps down
EAST LIVERPOOL - East Liverpool football coach Don Phillips resigned Monday after a 1-6 start. Athletic Director and former offensive coordinator Jason Duke will serve as interim head coach until the season ends. After a week one win, the Potters have lost six straight. Sources tell 21 Sports there were...
ysnlive.com
URSULINE GIRLS SOCCER GAINS MOMENTUM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish Girls Soccer team is marching high through a big chunk of their regular season, starting out 9-4-1 through their first 14 matches of the season. Olivia Puhalla and Aidan Tomhave control the midfield for the Irish, and they also take on a big leadership role.
RELATED PEOPLE
ysnlive.com
KNIGHT KNOWS FOOTBALL
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have had arguably the most explosive offense in the area this season when they are clicking, and senior lineman Jack Knight has been a big reason for the Falcons’ success. The 6’0 220 pound-lineman has helped pave the way for a Fitch rushing attack that is tough to slow down each week and can also create time for the Austintown Fitch passing attack to air it out to the many skill weapons on the outside as well. Knight is part of a very experienced offensive line that will be a big reason behind how far the Falcons can advance in this year’s playoffs.
ysnlive.com
BEAVERS OPEN UP THE WEEK WITH A WIN
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- This week is a pivotal one for the Bever Local Girls Volleyball team. Currently the Beavers are sitting in 3rd place in the OVAC, and in order to play at home they would need to get to the 2 seed. Carrollton came to town on Monday riding the high of beating a very good East Liverpool team. However, the Beavers know what is at stake this week and were very focused in defeating the Warriors in straight sets 25-8, 25-22, 25-17. Briar Wolski and Peyton Roberts kept the Warriors guessing all night with 10 kills a piece. Aleia Evanko had 15 assists, while Emma Joseph contributed 7. Chloe Reed gave the team 18 digs.
Linsly Earns Team Of The Week, After Beating Steubenville
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Our choice for the Ohio Valley Mall team of the week was a pretty easy one, even though they already won the honor earlier this year, the Linsly Cadets. They did something Friday they had never done before and what a lot of teams have not been able to do, beat Steubenville. […]
WFMJ.com
Monster Mural completed in East Liverpool
An otherwise non-descript building wall in East Liverpool has become a destination for kids of all ages this Halloween season. It was back in June that Wetzel asked kids to submit drawings of their favorite monsters for possible inclusion in the mural. Craig sorted through the drawings, eliminating anything too...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
JAMELL JUST WINS
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Austintown Fitch has carried one of the most potent offensive attacks during the 2022 season, and one of the most lethal weapons on the Falcons’ offense is senior tailback Jamell James. The 5’10 215-pound bruising back has been a huge part of the offense during his career at Fitch, and he definitely has opened up some eyes around the recruiting world. James currently holds offers from Austin Peay and Bowling Green, while gaining interest from many others. Jamell has shown the world once again what type of back he is this season after missing all of 2021 with an injury he suffered in the preseason. Sharing the backfield with junior standout DJ Williams, the tandem has created one of the best rushing duos in the area.
ysnlive.com
ALL THE AUERS IN A DAY
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview volleyball is the last remaining undefeated volleyball team in the YSN family, and a huge reason why is Grace Auer. Grace has found a way to put her hands in every state category the game has to offer. Auer is one of the most dynamic players that you’ll find in the area. She has put together multiple triple doubles in her career. When she’s in the back row she sets the offense up with precision. When she’s in the front row, she can swing with enough power to put a ball through a brick wall.
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL COMPLETES COMEBACK
LIBERTY OH- Liberty and Campbell duke it out on Tuesday night in one of the most competitive volleyball games of the season. At Pete Prokup court in Liberty with one of the largest crowds of the season, the Leopards came out of the gate swinging with great net play from both Demi Watson and Lexi Muck. They led their team to a set win 25-18 to get the night started. Set two would also go their way as Muck and Demi continued their dominant night at the net. Campbell would edge a little closer put couldn’t get enough going their way early on and Liberty took set two 25-21. This is where the night got interesting, with a heavy lead and an almost guaranteed win the Leopards were sitting happy, but then out of nowhere every single play started going right for the Red Devils. Angeliz Diaz took away every Liberty hit and Kendall Brunn became the best player on the floor earning multiple blocks and getting kill after kill as Campbell flipped the script on Liberty an d took the third set 25-20. Set four was the most competitive of the night between the two squads as they flipped the lead back and forth a handful of times before an unexpected hero would rise to the occasion.
ysnlive.com
EMCH BY EMCH
COLUMBIANA OH- The name Emch rings loud in the tradition of Crestview Volleyball. Over the last decade there’s a good bet you’d find someone named Emch patrolling the net for Coach Auer’s Rebels. If opponents thought they were done with the name, they would be sorely mistaken. Last season Abbey Emch entered the scene, and instantly showed everyone exactly what a life of learning from older Emch’s made someone capable of. Now, after a year of experience Abbey strides into her sophomore season as one of the best players in the area. No arguments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ysnlive.com
LOUISVILLE KEEPS WORKING HARD
LOUISVILLE OH- It hasn’t been a perfect season for Louisville. The Leopards have put together one of the hardest schedules you can. Despite some set backs, the Leopards have still won more than they’ve not. They added another victory to the belt on Monday topping Alliance 3-0. The...
ysnlive.com
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 7) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish suffered a tough setback a week ago against a very skilled Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s squad, falling to the Irish at Stambaugh Stadium 35-28. St. V’s did a very good job limiting Irish standout Christian Lynch on the ground, as Lynch only totaled 66 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging just under three yards-per-carry. The loss was a great experience builder though for the Ursuline, as SVSM is one of the toughest teams in the state in Division II, currently boasting a record of 6-1. Now looking forward to this week, it is another chance for Ursuline to get redemption against a squad that defeated them a year ago, Villa Angela-St. Joseph. The Vikings defeated Ursuline 46-28 last season, gashing the Irish for 475 yards of total offense. VASJ was able to run the ball very effectively in last year’s battle as they had three different guys rush for over 100 yards on the ground. This game will also be at a very cool site, with the Vikings hosting the Irish at Baldwin Wallace’s collegiate stadium on Friday night.
Canfield standout picks new school after decommitting from Ohio State
Canfield baseball standout A.J. Havrilla has announced that he will continue his career in the college ranks at Marshall.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD STILL RUNS AAC
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Canfield Girls Soccer team stayed undefeated in the conference and improved to 10-1-0 (6-0-0) with a 4-1 win over Austintown Fitch Monday night. Canfield was able to get goals from Ava Paris, Lena Wahib, Hanna Wahib, and Maci Toporcer each scoring once. Assists for the Cardinals went to Ava Paris with 2, and Kiara Reynolds picked up one as well. Austintown scored on a goal by Bailey Baker.
Comments / 0