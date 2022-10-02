Read full article on original website
3 People Injured After A Bus Crash On I-40 (Nashville, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a bus crash near the Wilson-Davidson County line before 2:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash reveals a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Franklin (Nashville, TN)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash that critically injured a person in Franklin on Friday. The crash happened at Hillsboro Road and South Berrys Chapel Road. The person who was injured in the crash is yet to be identified [..]
Investigation underway after car slams into Priest Lake home
An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a home in the Priest Lake area late Tuesday night.
Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Highway 431 in Springfield
The crash happened on Highway 431 at the intersection of West County Farm Road in Springfield around 3 p.m.
‘Spray of bullets’ in East Nashville drive-by near tourists
Metro police are looking for multiple suspects following a drive-by shooting in East Nashville that left four injured. Police say a "spray of bullets" were fired just before 10 p.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, where investigators recovered nearly three dozen shell casings.
Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash after TN festival
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from Saturday’s Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol. According to a social media post by HARDY, the incident occurred after the nighttime show on Saturday, Oct. 1, and all four members on […]
Man attacked with metal pipe beneath pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville
A witness called officers to the scene on Second Avenue South and said a man just hit someone multiple times with a pipe.
Bedroom fire leads to large response at North Nashville apartment complex
Multiple fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in North Nashville early Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a bedroom fire that broke out inside one of the units.
‘Too bad he isn’t dead’: Man charged after metal pipe attack in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Nashville Monday night after police say he beat another man with a metal pipe. Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, is charged with attempted criminal homicide. Metro Police responded to 150 Second Ave South after a witness called saying there was a fight underneath...
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Hayley Hubbard
OCCUPATION: MOTHER, PODCAST HOST, CO-FOUNDER, MEANING FULL LIVING. “It takes a village.” This is especially true when it comes to parenting. In this phase of my life, I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that mom or dad “do it all” because that feels unattainable. Society tells us we can and should do it all. I think it’s important for them to see that there are plenty of people who play a role in their lives and who contribute to their happiness and well- being. I think it’s important to have a supportive network of people. And in turn, I also think it’s important to be part of a village and to help others.
Nashville man charged for vehicular homicide in crash that killed pedestrian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man was charged on a grand jury indictment Tuesday for vehicular homicide by recklessness for a crash on July 14. Metro Police said fatal crash investigators charged 49-year-old Kevin Messer of Nashville for the July crash in the 3900 block of Apache Trail that killed pedestrian, 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter of Memphis.
92 pounds of marijuana seized at Nashville International airport
Two men were taken into custody Tuesday after authorities said they flew into Nashville International Airport with four suitcases full of 92 pounds of marijuana.
Man arrested after shootout near toddler in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Marquez D. Summers was arrested for aggravated and reckless assault with a deadly weapon after a shootout between two groups across 40th Avenue North in Nashville. Several people, including a toddler, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market when the shooting occurred.
5 injured in 2 separate crashes on I-40 in Nashville
One person is in critical condition and four others are injured following two overnight crashes on Interstate 40 in Nashville.
Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
