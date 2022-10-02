ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
WSMV

Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Hayley Hubbard

OCCUPATION: MOTHER, PODCAST HOST, CO-FOUNDER, MEANING FULL LIVING. “It takes a village.” This is especially true when it comes to parenting. In this phase of my life, I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that mom or dad “do it all” because that feels unattainable. Society tells us we can and should do it all. I think it’s important for them to see that there are plenty of people who play a role in their lives and who contribute to their happiness and well- being. I think it’s important to have a supportive network of people. And in turn, I also think it’s important to be part of a village and to help others.
fox17.com

Nashville man charged for vehicular homicide in crash that killed pedestrian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man was charged on a grand jury indictment Tuesday for vehicular homicide by recklessness for a crash on July 14. Metro Police said fatal crash investigators charged 49-year-old Kevin Messer of Nashville for the July crash in the 3900 block of Apache Trail that killed pedestrian, 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter of Memphis.
fox17.com

Man arrested after shootout near toddler in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Marquez D. Summers was arrested for aggravated and reckless assault with a deadly weapon after a shootout between two groups across 40th Avenue North in Nashville. Several people, including a toddler, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market when the shooting occurred.
WSMV

Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
