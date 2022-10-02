Read full article on original website
The comical verbal gymnastics of Alabama-Texas A&M QB mysteries
The dueling quarterback mysteries entering Texas A&M’s visit to Alabama have everyone guessing. It’s like a murder mystery dinner with a side of rhetorical gamesmanship as two coaches with, let’s say significant history, navigate a multi-pronged week. Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher are carefully wording not just...
Gary Danielson on what impresses most about Alabama, what ails Texas A&M
This isn’t what people had in mind for the Oct. 8 meeting between Alabama and Texas A&M. Sure, No. 1 Alabama is undefeated at 5-0, but the Tide’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young is injured. Meanwhile, Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies limp into Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3-2. It’s...
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young ahead of Texas A&M
Wednesday brought another update on Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young. On the weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban relayed the same message he did on Monday with a new wrinkle. Young is still listed as “day-to-day,” Saban said and Young is “doing some things in practice.”
Alabama football ‘villains’? 10 people, players and things Tide fans love to root against
Are there really “villains” in college football? I suppose it depends on your perspective and memory, how you perceive your rivals and how you remember how certain games and moments went down when the stakes were at their highest. When Scott Hall and the nWo polled WCW crowds...
Auburn 2024 CB: ‘I didn’t commit to the coach, I committed to the school’
So far, the transition from Alabaster to Moody couldn’t have gone better for A’mon Lane. One of the state’s premier cornerback prospects in the 2024 class, Lane transferred schools in April and made a verbal pledge to Auburn in August. Since head coach Jake Ganus took over the Blue Devils, they’re 7-0 (3-0 Class 5A, Region 6) with Lane a pillar of the secondary.
Alabama LB injures knee, to miss rest of 2022 season
Alabama will be down a linebacker after an injury in the win over Arkansas. Junior Demouy Kennedy’s injury is season ending, Nick Saban said Wednesday morning without specifying the diagnosis. Kennedy got hurt covering a punt in the fourth quarter of the 49-26 win over the Razorbacks. He went down clutching his knee and was walked gingerly straight to the locker room.
‘A man’s man:’ Don Creasy was a legend on and off the football field
This is an opinion piece. That is one of the many glowing phrases Pell City coach Steve Mask – a Hall of Famer in his own right – used to describe his mentor on Wednesday morning. Creasy, who won a pair of state football titles at Colbert County,...
Alabama readies for star-studded recruiting weekend versus Texas A&M
This Saturday against Texas A&M was one of Alabama’s most anticipated games heading into the fall. A rematch of last year’s Tide loss with an added dose of intrigue after Nick Saban’s NIL comments from the summer. And though the Aggies have faltered in 2022, the potential future of both these squads is still promising.
Former Mountain Brook football coach Don Creasy dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8
MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
UAB faces off against Middle Tennessee State for annual Children’s Harbor game
A total of 11 points separates the UAB football team from a perfect start to the 2022 season but no one is second-guessing themselves as the program enters the most impactful week of the season. Honoring those who have fought tougher battles with life or death consequences. The Blazers return...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher
Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
ASWA Prep Rankings: Only 1 unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A heading into Week 8
With Fairhope’s upset loss to Foley last week, there is only one unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A in 2022. The Auburn Tigers improved to 7-0 last week with a 51-29 win over rival Opelika. They remain at No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher offers scouting report on Jalen Milroe, a former A&M recruiting target
Texas A&M and Alabama face off in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. And there will be plenty of discussion leading up to the game about the quarterback position, as both teams are dealing with uncertain situations due to injury. Jimbo Fisher revealed Monday during his weekly media availability that Aggies starter...
Alabama at Tennessee kick off time, TV set
The Oct. 15 Alabama-Tennessee game is setting up to be a top-10 showdown. And it will get the prime TV spot on the SEC calendar. The Crimson Tide will face the Vols at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS. The network picked that game over LSU-Florida and Auburn-Ole Miss.
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world gathered at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
