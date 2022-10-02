ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

AL.com

The comical verbal gymnastics of Alabama-Texas A&M QB mysteries

The dueling quarterback mysteries entering Texas A&M’s visit to Alabama have everyone guessing. It’s like a murder mystery dinner with a side of rhetorical gamesmanship as two coaches with, let’s say significant history, navigate a multi-pronged week. Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher are carefully wording not just...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young ahead of Texas A&M

Wednesday brought another update on Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young. On the weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban relayed the same message he did on Monday with a new wrinkle. Young is still listed as “day-to-day,” Saban said and Young is “doing some things in practice.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Auburn 2024 CB: ‘I didn’t commit to the coach, I committed to the school’

So far, the transition from Alabaster to Moody couldn’t have gone better for A’mon Lane. One of the state’s premier cornerback prospects in the 2024 class, Lane transferred schools in April and made a verbal pledge to Auburn in August. Since head coach Jake Ganus took over the Blue Devils, they’re 7-0 (3-0 Class 5A, Region 6) with Lane a pillar of the secondary.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama LB injures knee, to miss rest of 2022 season

Alabama will be down a linebacker after an injury in the win over Arkansas. Junior Demouy Kennedy’s injury is season ending, Nick Saban said Wednesday morning without specifying the diagnosis. Kennedy got hurt covering a punt in the fourth quarter of the 49-26 win over the Razorbacks. He went down clutching his knee and was walked gingerly straight to the locker room.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama readies for star-studded recruiting weekend versus Texas A&M

This Saturday against Texas A&M was one of Alabama’s most anticipated games heading into the fall. A rematch of last year’s Tide loss with an added dose of intrigue after Nick Saban’s NIL comments from the summer. And though the Aggies have faltered in 2022, the potential future of both these squads is still promising.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8

MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher

Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama at Tennessee kick off time, TV set

The Oct. 15 Alabama-Tennessee game is setting up to be a top-10 showdown. And it will get the prime TV spot on the SEC calendar. The Crimson Tide will face the Vols at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS. The network picked that game over LSU-Florida and Auburn-Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MyArkLaMiss

The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world gathered at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
LINCOLN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

