ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots down to third-string QB Bailey Zappe as Brian Hoyer goes back to locker room

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1If6yr_0iJHoZmE00

The solution for the New England Patriots' offensive struggles probably wasn't trying out their third-string quarterback.

Mac Jones has an ankle injury so he was out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Brian Hoyer started in Jones' place, but during the first quarter of Sunday's game he headed back to the locker room to be checked out for a head injury.

Hoyer took a big hit on a sack, went to the medical tent and then was walking to the locker room shortly after. Rookie Bailey Zappe came in to replace him.

Zappe was a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky this year. He did pretty well in the preseason, and there was a notion that perhaps he should start instead of the 36-year-old Hoyer. The Patriots were forced into that decision when Hoyer left due to injury.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Six-Pack: More bad news for Kyle Pitts

Look, we're not pretending to have all of the answers even one single answer around here, but we can maybe drop a few breadcrumbs. Here are six stats to help better understand the NFL and fantasy heading into Week 5 ... 116 - Josh Jacobs delivered 116 rushing yards after...
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

Jonathan Taylor ruled out of Thursday's Colts-Broncos game

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled running back Jonathan Taylor out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He'd hoped to play against the Broncos, but the turnaround for a Thursday night game proved to be too short. The reigning NFL rushing champion, Taylor has tallied 328 yards and a touchdown on four yards per carry through four games. He's also added nine catches for 44 yards. Nyheim Hines is next up on the Colts running back depth chart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
WSOC Charlotte

Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. recounts ' 'lowest point I've ever been in my life' and 'beautiful' return to practice after shooting

At 5:28 p.m. on Aug. 28, Brian Robinson Jr. saw his football future flicker. Two teenage assailants approached Robinson on a crowded Washington D.C. street lined with restaurants and bars. They were brandishing guns and they intended to rob the Washington Commanders rookie running back, police say. Robinson fended off...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
WSOC Charlotte

Man tackled by Rams LB Bobby Wagner after running on field files police report

A man who was tackled after running onto the field during Monday night’s NFL game filed a police report against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner leveled the fan shortly before halftime of the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported. The man, who ran across the field with what appeared to be a device emitting pink smoke, was thrown to the turf by Wagner and teammate Takkarist McKinley.
SANTA CLARA, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
110K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy