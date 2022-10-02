ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer leaves with head injury, Zappe in

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YK0lo_0iJHoX0m00

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England's game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury.

Bailey Zappe, a rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, took over for Hoyer and made his NFL debut Sunday.

Hoyer was making his first start since 2020 and stepping in for Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle last week in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Hoyer departed after getting sacked by Rashan Gary on a third-down play in the Patriots' second series of the game. He had engineered a 10-play, 56-yard drive on the game's opening series to set up a Nick Folk 37-yard field goal that gave New England a 3-0 lead.

The team said Hoyer was being evaluated for a head injury and announced he was out for the rest of the game after the Patriots went three-and-out on Zappe's first drive.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
Action News Jax

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Action News Jax

Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice 37 days after being shot in leg

The Washington Commanders have designated rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice on Wednesday, just 37 days after he was shot multiple times in the leg. Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL draft, was shot on Aug. 28 when he went to Washington D.C.'s H Street corridor to get something to eat. Two bullets hit his right leg and traveled through his knee, but both miraculously missed ligaments, tendons, and bones. The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment and had successful surgery on Aug. 29. He was released the very next day.
WASHINGTON, DC
Action News Jax

Jonathan Taylor ruled out of Thursday's Colts-Broncos game

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled running back Jonathan Taylor out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He'd hoped to play against the Broncos, but the turnaround for a Thursday night game proved to be too short. The reigning NFL rushing champion, Taylor has tallied 328 yards and a touchdown on four yards per carry through four games. He's also added nine catches for 44 yards. Nyheim Hines is next up on the Colts running back depth chart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Action News Jax

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has...
DENVER, CO
Action News Jax

Fantasy Football Six-Pack: More bad news for Kyle Pitts

Look, we're not pretending to have all of the answers even one single answer around here, but we can maybe drop a few breadcrumbs. Here are six stats to help better understand the NFL and fantasy heading into Week 5 ... 116 - Josh Jacobs delivered 116 rushing yards after...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Head Injury#American Football#Sports#The Green Bay Packers#Nick Folk#The Associated Press
Action News Jax

NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them. Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Action News Jax

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
ARLINGTON, TX
Action News Jax

Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Action News Jax

DeMarcus Cousins admits mistakes as he pursues NBA comeback: 'Just asking for a chance to show my growth'

DeMarcus Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, is arguably the most talented free agent remaining on the market. The 32-year-old is five years removed from his reign as the most dominant center in the league when he was governing the paint for the Sacramento Kings. He has since played for New Orleans, Golden State, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee and Denver. His talent, even to this juncture, has never been in question. But NBA executives continue to have questions about his character and what he brings to a locker room.
NBA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy