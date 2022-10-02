ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
Fitch cuts outlook for UK rating to 'negative' from 'stable'

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch lowered the outlook for its credit rating for British government debt to "negative" from "stable" on Wednesday, days after a similar move from rival Standard & Poor's following the government's Sept. 23 fiscal statement.
Gov. Wolf confirms over 1.7 million Pa. residents are eligible for Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement in late September confirming over 1.7 million Pa. residents are eligible for President Joe Biden’s debt relief plan. Biden announced borrowers would qualify for student loan debt forgiveness worth up to $20,000 in August. “The Student Debt Relief Plan is designed to help borrowers and families continue to recover from the pandemic as they prepare to resume student loan payments in January 2023,” Wolf’s release said.
