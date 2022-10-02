Read full article on original website
US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
OPEC+ plans to cut oil production, which could raise gas pump prices
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers...
Fitch cuts outlook for UK rating to 'negative' from 'stable'
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch lowered the outlook for its credit rating for British government debt to "negative" from "stable" on Wednesday, days after a similar move from rival Standard & Poor's following the government's Sept. 23 fiscal statement.
Poland suggests hosting US nuclear weapons amid growing fears of Putin’s threats
Request is widely seen as symbolic, as moving nuclear warheads closer to Russia would make them less militarily useful
North Korea fires another missile as tensions rise around Korean Peninsula
North Korea fired another missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, South Korean officials said, escalating tensions in the area amid a series of shows of military might this week.
Last minute changes to Biden’s student loan handout make it harder to challenge in court: Experts
The White House's decision to cut out certain borrowers from President Biden's student loan handout could wind up making legal challenges more difficult.
Pilots union opposes granting Boeing 737 MAX 7, 10 cockpit alerting extension
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The union representing 15,000 American Airlines (AAL.O) pilots said on Wednesday it strongly opposes an effort in Congress to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10.
Gov. Wolf confirms over 1.7 million Pa. residents are eligible for Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement in late September confirming over 1.7 million Pa. residents are eligible for President Joe Biden’s debt relief plan. Biden announced borrowers would qualify for student loan debt forgiveness worth up to $20,000 in August. “The Student Debt Relief Plan is designed to help borrowers and families continue to recover from the pandemic as they prepare to resume student loan payments in January 2023,” Wolf’s release said.
Mehmet Oz relies on his personal story to rebuff critics’ ‘out-of-touch millionaire’ mantra
PITTSBURGH — In a race defined by the authenticity of two vastly different candidates, Republican U.S. Senate contender Mehmet Oz, deemed an out-of-touch millionaire by his eager critics, is leaning into his own story to audiences across the state, warning that the American dream that propelled him to a long career is much harder to achieve today.
