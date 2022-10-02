ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
MassLive.com

How to watch Bruins vs. Rangers NHL preseason game for free

The Boston Bruins will travel to New York to face the Rangers in a preseason matchup on Wednesday, October 5 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be at Madison Square Garden and will be broadcast nationwide on TNT, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream for free with a seven-day trial. Viewers can also view TNT with a Sling subscription.
NBC Sports Chicago

Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NECN

Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener

Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
