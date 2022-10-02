Read full article on original website
Creative director Jeremy Green making history and building a legacy
Creative director and choreographer Jeremy Green has played an instrumental role in helping stars reach their fullest potential. Working with artists such as Offset, Latto, Lil Baby, and Cardi B, Green also has done theatrical work on Coming 2 America, Trading Places The Musical, Uncle Drew, The BET Awards, and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Green is the founder of the popular training program Behind the Movement, a program that serves up-and-coming entrepreneurs and professional dancers who aspire to have a career in the entertainment industry. He approaches every opportunity with purpose, passion and vision.
Dedrick Thomas redefines men’s fashion with his special flair
Dedrick Thomas is the secret sauce behind some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood. With a client list that includes heavyweights like Steve Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Magic Johnson, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, it’s no surprise that Thomas has become a celebrity in his own right. The Pickens, Mississippi, native and Atlanta transplant has created a brand that is synonymous with sophistication and Black excellence. With TSU and PING golf partnerships under his belt, Thomas says he is an entrepreneur at heart. Now the founder of the fashion brand Maison de Hideoki is a living example of a true success story.
Why Republic exec compared ATL Jacob’s new label to Cash Money
On Sept. 29 a celebration for super producer ATL Jacob took place in midtown Atlanta with ATL Jacob, along with Iren “IG” Golder, for the independent record label, Wicked Money Family for its distribution deal with Republic Records under Imperial Distribution. “It feels good,” Jacob told rolling out...
Reese Laflare confirms DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz project is on the way
Reese Laflare has been one of the most influential underground figures in hip-hop for the past decade. The Atlanta emcee was an original member of the popular Two-9 collective, before venturing off to build his own career as a solo artist and fashion designer. Since 2020, Laflare has released three...
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured during his birthday party in Georgia
On Oct. 1, 2022, a fugitive on the run from Connecticut was arrested in McDonough, Georgia, at his birthday party. Forenza Murphy, 31, was taken into custody after deputies received a tip that he was at a family member’s house celebrating. Murphy left the Connecticut Department of Corrections left...
What hip-hop means to Benny The Butcher
You never know when your life is going to change. Hip-hop has traditionally been considered as a space for young people. Two of this generation’s most influential artists, Chief Keef and Pop Smoke, both had their breakthroughs as teenagers. Nas released one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time with Illmatic at 17.
Fit Jam Weekend coordinator Dominique Jones plans to bring fun to exercising
Dominique Jones is the coordinator of Fit Jam Weekend. The ninth annual Fit Jam Weekend will be in Atlanta to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The weekend consists of social events, including A Night at The Trap Museum, Silent Sneaker Ball, Beats & Burgers with Slutty Vegan, and celebrity fitness classes from Sept. 30 to Oct 2.
Gunna’s lawyers claim there is no evidence against him; file 3rd motion
On Sept. 28, Gunna’s lawyers filed their third motion for a bond hearing. The Atlanta rapper’s legal team is arguing that the rapper should be released since the only serious act was dropped last month, and Georgia prosecutors have failed to show evidence that Gunna should remain behind bars.
Rich Homie Quan celebrates 10th anniversary of debut mixtape ‘Still Goin In’
On Sept. 27, Rich Homie Quan showed everybody that he’s a pioneer in the Atlanta rap game. Quan performed at The Tabernacle in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape, Still Goin In. To start the night, Atlanta artists Bankroll Freddie, Derez De’Shon, Peewee Longway and Trinidad...
Rodney Perry, BernNadette Stanis power ‘The Urbans’ red carpet premiere
Rodney Perry brought the humor and hijinks while Bern Nadette Stanis brought the beauty and the glam to the Silverspot Cinema at the Battery in Atlanta for the premiere of “The Urbans” comedy TV show. “The Urbans” was created by the Green Brothers – Rasheed K. Green and...
