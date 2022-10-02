ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Cool changes on the way

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If you we're looking for a little break from the recent cool weather, today gave you that break. Area temperatures reached the upper-60s to near 70 degrees near Rochester. This was the first time that Rochester reached 70 degrees since September 22nd. Even with that high...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Sunshine will stick around today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We have some really nice weather that will hold on for much of the day today. Temperatures will be a little warmer, as compared to recent days. And there will be quite a bit of sunshine today as well. After being under some of the westernmost...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Plenty of sunshine today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a frosty start to the day, some pleasant weather is in store for us. We'll see some sunshine for much of the day, through some thin clouds. Highs today will be in the mid 50s. That's about a dozen degrees below average for this time of year.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A break from the cool air is coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had quite a stretch of cool air since Fall started. Cooler than normal temperatures have been in place across WNY for nearly (12 straight days) two weeks now. This morning's low temperature in Rochester was 33 degrees, just 4 degrees warmer than the record set back in 1974.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Crumpets with Carter: Sam samples an English specialty

Rochester, N.Y. — Crumpets are a staple of English kitchens, and Rochester now has a place where you can find them. Sam Carter visited Evinn Neadow, also known as The Crumpet Lady, to learn more about crumpets and why she brought them to Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
macaronikid.com

FREE Membership at the JCC of Rochester until 2023!

If you're looking for a fun way to combine family and fitness - give the JCC a try!. We have a spacious and modern fitness and aquatics center with a lap pool and a family pool. Drop in and use our indoor PlayGym, go for a swim, grab a coffee...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Golf year-round at the new Indoor Links at Webster Golf Club

​​WEBSTER, N.Y. — ​We are in bonus time when it comes to hitting the links in Western New York, so Webster Golf Club is making sure golfers can play a round of 18 any time of year. Webster Golf Club has been under new ownership since 2019...
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

NYS Canal Conference highlights Fairport's waterfront

For the first time, Rochester is hosting the New York State Canal Conference. The three-day event began Sunday at The Strathallan on East Avenue. Monday's events included a trip to Fairport, where some of the conference attendees took a ride on the Colonial Belle. Stops included the iconic lift bridge...
FAIRPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Community reacts to first-ever Service Truck Rodeo in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — It's the City of Rochester's first rodeo - a Service Truck Rodeo, that is. On Sunday, local nonprofit Rochester Hope partnered with 20 other organizations for the event, giving people in the North Clinton neighborhood a preview of the wide variety of support services that are available.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
westsidenewsny.com

Free guided tours of Durand Eastman Park Arboretum

Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County is offering free guided tours of the Durand Eastman Park Arboretum from 2 to 4 pm. every Sunday in October, starting on October 9. Meet at the kiosk next to the park maintenance center, 100 Zoo Road, Rochester. Please register ahead at https://pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events_landing.cfm?event=DurandEastmandTour_226. Photo of...
ROCHESTER, NY

