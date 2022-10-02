Read full article on original website
The 15 best fall foliage train rides
Mother Nature puts on her most colorful show during these fall foliage train rides across the US. Autumn’s a time for slowing down – and what better way to appreciate the coming of winter than indulging in a train ride through the beautiful landscape of leaves that have given up their green to turn brilliant red, yellow and orange? For many, a fall foliage train ride in the US is an annual pastime to mark the changing of the seasons (just make sure you time it right with this fall foliage map).
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks
New York is no stranger to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures. For the 2022-2023 season, the Farmer's Almanac predicts an early winter filled with low temperatures, slush, ice, and snow.
Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.
October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. Fall officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
These Maps Show You Exactly When To Catch Peak Fall Foliage In Your State
While the days are getting shorter, and the evenings are getting cooler, it’s hard to be mad that autumn is just around the corner. It’s the season of sweaters, chili, snuggles, and, if it’s to your taste, pumpkin spice. Most importantly, it marks the return of leaf peeping. If that’s your thing, there’s a map to show you when the best time to soak in the fall changes the trees in your state.
The Best Fall Foliage in Every State
What’s better than a pumpkin spice latte and unlikely to go out of fashion? Autumn foliage. Nearly every state goes through a dramatic, multicolored transformation as temperatures drop in the fall. (Here are 40 charming small towns to visit this fall.) 24/7 Tempo dug up the best spots to view fall foliage in each state […]
These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
How Would an Electric Car Handle in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
10 Affordable Places To Retire for Winter Lovers
While many retirees flee to warmer climates, there are just as many who are comfortable in the cool weather, or even prefer it. One of the benefits of cities with cold weather is that they're often...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
18 Halloween decorations that scream spooky season
If you’re having a Halloween party or just can’t get enough of all the novelty pumpkins, ghosts and cauldrons filling your favourite stores, then this curated list of Halloween decorations is for you. Besides, decorating your home for Halloween is the best part of summer coming to a close, in our eyes.
The 6 Best Midwest Cities To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Retirement can be as stressful as it is exciting. With a new kind of financial ballgame to get used to, finding somewhere with a good quality of life for retirees is an essential venture to make....
Surviving the storm
I was taking down the shutters on my front door Thursday morning. The banana trees in the front yard lay scattered across the lawn, exposing the ixora shrubs along the house's dripline to full sun. As I loosened a bolt, sudden motion in my peripheral vision caught my attention. I turned to look and got a two-second glimpse of a female ruby-throated hummingbird checking the red ixora flowers for nectar.
Fall Colors, Changing of the Seasons
Fall is one of my favorite seasons, truly enjoy watching the leaves change colors. Living here in Colorado gives us a great opportunity to see the fall colors. It's nice to take time out of our busy schedules to take a drive into the mountains and see the leaves change colors.
Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions on budget escapes for autumn and winter
As the cost of living crisis bites, travellers are striving to make their money go further. Holidaying outside of peak season can help - so it could be time to start planning an autumn escape. But where to go for budget winter sun? Are there city break destinations where the...
These are the dog breeds that love winter
Slide 1 of 11: Baby, it's cold outside! And according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it is going to get even colder. A quick look at the Almanac's predictions for the winter of 2019-2020 reveals that the frigid forecast includes below-normal winter temperatures. For some parts of the U.S., it's predicted that these wintry conditions will continue through Valentine's Day and into spring. While that news may send plenty of people packing for warm winter getaways, it spells months of fun for skiers, snowshoers, ice fishermen, and, of course, dogs who adore romping in the snow. To find out which popular dog breeds most love the winter, Stacker consulted various lists created by the American Kennel Club and ranked each dog breed based on its popularity in 2018. This gallery features many dogs with thick coats who originated from places like the Swiss Alps and the Himalayan Mountains. While some of the dogs pulled sleds back in the day, others plodded through icy water and helped travelers who got lost in the snow—and many breeds continue as working dogs today. Whether you want to see how your dog stacks up to the most cold-hardy breeds, you're in the market for adopting a dog that loves the snow, or you just really like dogs, keep reading to learn more about which dogs make the most ideal companions for people this winter. You may also like: U.S. Air Force by the numbers.
Toronto's Weather Could Be The Coldest In Months This Week & Parts Of Ontario Might Get Snow
Residents should avoid being lured in by Wednesday's sunshine and warmth. Summer isn't coming back to Ontario's weather forecast. Instead, it's getting thrown a going away party. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a sweeping cold front will push into the province on Thursday, setting up Friday to be the...
Does This TikTok by a Maine Celeb Reek of Hilarious or Crazy Cat Lady?
Before this even gets out of hand, let me preface this right off the bat -- I love Meredith Steele (you may know her better as @babiesofsteele on TikTok.) This isn't an article to slam her or make her out to be a "crazy cat lady" -- honestly, I wouldn't call someone I think is a legit crazy cat lady, a crazy cat lady. Because I feel like a crazy cat lady would be so crazy that she'd sneak her cat into my house and have it eat my jugular.
