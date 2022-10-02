Read full article on original website
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer On Pace To Become No. 1 Prospect In MLB Next Season
Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is the No. 7 prospect in Major League Baseball and continues to climb the rankings as 2023 approaches.
Phillies clinch 1st postseason berth since 2011, set NL playoff field
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011 after clinching the final National League wild-card spot Monday by beating the Houston Astros 3-0 at Minute Maid Park. Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before surrendering a two-out single to Yordan...
Brewers' Counsell: Hader trade not an excuse for missing playoffs
The Milwaukee Brewers have missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite posting the best record through 50 games in franchise history - and some observers think they know why. Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention Monday, and many have pointed to the trade that sent All-Star closer...
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays' skid to four games. Boston pushed...
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1
Macklemore: Adam Silver 'on board' with bringing NBA team back to Seattle
Rapper and Seattle native Macklemore is confident the NBA will make its return to his home city within the next few years. During an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, Macklemore was asked to make a plea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to bring a franchise back to Seattle. Macklemore didn't think a plea was needed, though, saying he believes Silver is already "on board" with the idea.
Cardinals, Gallegos agree to 2-year extension
The St. Louis Cardinals signed reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a two-year contract extension with a club option for the 2025 season, the team announced Monday. The deal covers Gallegos' final two seasons of arbitration eligibility. The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $2.41-million contract to avoid arbitration before the campaign. Gallegos has...
Severino throws 7 no-hit frames as Yankees beat Rangers, Judge still at 61
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — While Aaron Judge is down to three more games to try to get his 62nd home run for the New York Yankees, Luis Severino was nearly perfect in a promising final start before the playoffs. Severino faced the minimum 21 batters with one walk while...
Angels agree to 1-year deal with Nevin to return as manager
The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a one-year contract with manager Phil Nevin for the 2023 season, the team announced. Nevin was emotional while discussing his new deal with reporters on Wednesday:. Nevin was named Angels interim manager after the club fired Joe Maddon in June. The former big-leaguer was...
Maple Leafs Make First Round of Cuts as Marlies Training Camp Begins
The Maple Leafs assigned 10 players to Marlies training camp in the first round of cuts since camp opened on Sept. 21
Cincinnati adds 4-star guard Jizzle James, son of HOF running back
Four-star guard Jizzle James, the son of Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, committed to Cincinnati on Tuesday. James is the No. 59 prospect on the 2023 ESPN 100. He chose coach Wes Miller and the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia. "It was great," James said last weekend about...
White Sox manager La Russa steps down due to health issues
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he's stepping down from his position due to health concerns. In a statement released Monday, La Russa said he had an issue fixed in the spring relating to a pacemaker installed in February. A second issue with the pacemaker was discovered on Aug. 30, prompting him to leave the team on doctor's orders. He was never medically cleared to return, leaving bench coach Miguel Cairo to serve as acting manager.
Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler surrenders operational control after Yates investigation
Major change continues in the NWSL, with Chicago Red Stars majority owner Arnim Whisler reducing his role at the club. In the aftermath of the investigation led by Sally Yates that has shaken the league to its core, Whisler released a statement via the Red Stars’ site on Tuesday, announcing that he has stepped down from the NWSL Board of Governors and will not have operational control of the team going forward. “In the interest of the club and the players, and fans we serve, effective immediately, I will remove myself from my governance role within the NWSL board of governors and will...
Islanders sign Barzal to 8-year extension with reported $9.15M AAV
The New York Islanders signed star forward Mathew Barzal to an eight-year extension on Tuesday. His new pact has a reported average annual value of $9.15 million, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Barzal has one season remaining on his current deal with a cap hit of $7 million. He could have become a restricted free agent following the 2022-23 campaign.
Maple Leafs’ Timothy Liljegren, John Tavares Skating Again After Injuries
Liljegren has yet to skate since having hernia surgery before the season started while Tavares injured his oblique in his first pre-season game.
G League Ignite signs 4-star guard London Johnson
London Johnson, a four-star guard in the 2023 class, will sign with the G League Ignite program ahead of the upcoming season, he told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Johnson's deal will be in the seven figures and count as the largest Ignite salary since its inception in 2020, sources told Charania.
Source: Raiders signing Blake Martinez
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran linebacker Blake Martinez, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Martinez joins the AFC West side more than a week after a reported free-agent visit. He visited the Baltimore Ravens around the same time he met with the Raiders. The 28-year-old spent...
