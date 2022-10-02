ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

theScore

Phillies clinch 1st postseason berth since 2011, set NL playoff field

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011 after clinching the final National League wild-card spot Monday by beating the Houston Astros 3-0 at Minute Maid Park. Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before surrendering a two-out single to Yordan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Brewers' Counsell: Hader trade not an excuse for missing playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers have missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite posting the best record through 50 games in franchise history - and some observers think they know why. Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention Monday, and many have pointed to the trade that sent All-Star closer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays' skid to four games. Boston pushed...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Macklemore: Adam Silver 'on board' with bringing NBA team back to Seattle

Rapper and Seattle native Macklemore is confident the NBA will make its return to his home city within the next few years. During an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, Macklemore was asked to make a plea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to bring a franchise back to Seattle. Macklemore didn't think a plea was needed, though, saying he believes Silver is already "on board" with the idea.
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Cardinals, Gallegos agree to 2-year extension

The St. Louis Cardinals signed reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a two-year contract extension with a club option for the 2025 season, the team announced Monday. The deal covers Gallegos' final two seasons of arbitration eligibility. The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $2.41-million contract to avoid arbitration before the campaign. Gallegos has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Angels agree to 1-year deal with Nevin to return as manager

The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a one-year contract with manager Phil Nevin for the 2023 season, the team announced. Nevin was emotional while discussing his new deal with reporters on Wednesday:. Nevin was named Angels interim manager after the club fired Joe Maddon in June. The former big-leaguer was...
MLB
theScore

Cincinnati adds 4-star guard Jizzle James, son of HOF running back

Four-star guard Jizzle James, the son of Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, committed to Cincinnati on Tuesday. James is the No. 59 prospect on the 2023 ESPN 100. He chose coach Wes Miller and the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia. "It was great," James said last weekend about...
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

White Sox manager La Russa steps down due to health issues

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he's stepping down from his position due to health concerns. In a statement released Monday, La Russa said he had an issue fixed in the spring relating to a pacemaker installed in February. A second issue with the pacemaker was discovered on Aug. 30, prompting him to leave the team on doctor's orders. He was never medically cleared to return, leaving bench coach Miguel Cairo to serve as acting manager.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler surrenders operational control after Yates investigation

Major change continues in the NWSL, with Chicago Red Stars majority owner Arnim Whisler reducing his role at the club. In the aftermath of the investigation led by Sally Yates that has shaken the league to its core, Whisler released a statement via the Red Stars’ site on Tuesday, announcing that he has stepped down from the NWSL Board of Governors and will not have operational control of the team going forward. “In the interest of the club and the players, and fans we serve, effective immediately, I will remove myself from my governance role within the NWSL board of governors and will...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Islanders sign Barzal to 8-year extension with reported $9.15M AAV

The New York Islanders signed star forward Mathew Barzal to an eight-year extension on Tuesday. His new pact has a reported average annual value of $9.15 million, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Barzal has one season remaining on his current deal with a cap hit of $7 million. He could have become a restricted free agent following the 2022-23 campaign.
ELMONT, NY
theScore

G League Ignite signs 4-star guard London Johnson

London Johnson, a four-star guard in the 2023 class, will sign with the G League Ignite program ahead of the upcoming season, he told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Johnson's deal will be in the seven figures and count as the largest Ignite salary since its inception in 2020, sources told Charania.
NBA
theScore

Source: Raiders signing Blake Martinez

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran linebacker Blake Martinez, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Martinez joins the AFC West side more than a week after a reported free-agent visit. He visited the Baltimore Ravens around the same time he met with the Raiders. The 28-year-old spent...
NFL

