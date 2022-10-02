Major change continues in the NWSL, with Chicago Red Stars majority owner Arnim Whisler reducing his role at the club. In the aftermath of the investigation led by Sally Yates that has shaken the league to its core, Whisler released a statement via the Red Stars’ site on Tuesday, announcing that he has stepped down from the NWSL Board of Governors and will not have operational control of the team going forward. “In the interest of the club and the players, and fans we serve, effective immediately, I will remove myself from my governance role within the NWSL board of governors and will...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO