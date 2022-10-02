Read full article on original website
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Week 5 injury updates, replacing Kyle Pitts
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week 5. Nyheim Hines placed in concussion protocol (0:25) Quarterback injuries (2:05)
theScore
Fantasy: Week 5 Rankings - Flex (PPR)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 5.
theScore
Report: Ravens' Stanley expected back for SNF after year-long absence
Ronnie Stanley's finally back. The Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle is expected to be active for Sunday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Stanley, a former first-team All-Pro, hasn't played since September 2021 due to an ankle injury. He underwent season-ending ankle...
theScore
Bryce Young to be game-time decision vs. Texas A&M
Head coach Nick Saban said he won't know until Saturday whether quarterback Bryce Young will be good to go for Alabama's game against Texas A&M, according to ESPN's Chris Low. "Bryce has been practicing, and all week, he's been saying that he could play," Saban said. "But that's going to be a medical decision. We've still got some time, and I want to talk more to Bryce. He's the only one who knows how he feels because it's going to be a pain tolerance thing.
theScore
Report: Wilson underwent procedure on throwing shoulder after TNF loss
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder following Denver's Thursday Night Football loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 33-year-old received a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday in Los Angeles to...
theScore
Giants to sign Landon Collins
The New York Giants are signing free-agent safety Landon Collins, he told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Collins will travel to London to be with the team ahead of its game against the Green Bay Packers. The Giants plan to use Collins in more of a linebacker role, according to...
theScore
Report: Knee surgery will delay T.J. Watt's return
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that is expected to delay his return by at least a week or two, sources told Brooke Pryor and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Watt reportedly had the procedure to clean up a lingering preseason injury. The reigning Defensive Player of...
theScore
Suggs has knee capsule sprain; return depends on treatment response
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been diagnosed with a capsule sprain and bone bruise in his left knee after leaving Friday's preseason exhibition early against the Dallas Mavericks with an injury, the Magic announced. The length of Suggs' absence will depend on how he responds to treatment. However, there's...
theScore
NFL Week 5 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
The Cardinals' kicker gets hurt, setting off a series of failed two-point conversions, and a sure-fire over 42.5 falls a half-point short in Carolina. The Raiders beat the Broncos by three field goals, and the winning margin lands on nine - a result that happens in the NFL 1.46% of the time. As a result, two half-points cause a 4.3-unit swing. Welcome to betting on the NFL.
theScore
NFL Week 5 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
There are a variety of different ways to evaluate your handicapping, with wins and losses being further down the list than you may think - especially when it comes to betting moneyline underdogs. The biggest fear each week shouldn't be that we don't pick the right upsets but that there aren't any upsets available to pick.
theScore
Saban: 'Our players don't give a shit about' offseason spat with Fisher
Alabama head coach Nick Saban appears eager to move on from his offseason drama with Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher ahead of their showdown on Saturday. Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Thursday that he hasn't spoken to his players about the feud, saying it doesn't pertain to Saturday's game. "This...
theScore
Watch: Draymond socks Poole in practice incident that led to discipline
Footage of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green striking teammate Jordan Poole hit the internet on Friday, two days after the altercation. Green apologized to the team Thursday for the incident. The four-time All-Star is expected to return to training camp Saturday. The Warriors are taking legal action to discover...
