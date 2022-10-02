ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones injures ankle in Giants’ 20-12 victory over Bears

By Associated Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, Saquon Barkley had 146 yards rushing and ran the wildcat offense at times after both New York quarterbacks were hurt in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Jones scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards, New York rushed for 262 yards and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 44 and 43 yards as the Giants improved to 3-1 under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It’s their best start since 2011, when they won the Super Bowl.

Michael Badgley kicked four field goals for the Bears (2-2) while filling in for Cairo Santos, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were injured a roughly 10-minute span in the second half. Jones (8 of 13 for 71 yards and 68 yards rushing) injured an ankle when he was sacked by Jaquan Brisker late the third quarter. Taylor went into the concussion protocol after scrambling for a first down with 8:35 to go.

Jones finished the series that Gano ended with a 44-yarder for a 17-12 lead and Barkley ran the direct-snap offense that Gano finished with his 43 yarder with 5:34 to go. Jones was on the field and lined up as a receiver on those plays and he took the snaps on some of the final series for handoffs.

Chicago had a chance late, but Velus Jones Jr. fumbled a punt at his own 35 and Gary Brightwell recovered with 2:13 to play. The Bears got the ball back at their own 27 with 17 seconds to play, but the game ended with a final play that included about 10 laterals.

Justin Fields was 10 of 21 for 163 yards, ran for 52 yards and was sacked five times. Khalil Herbert had 77 yards rushing as the Bears lost to the Giants for the first time in four games.

Coming off an excellent game against the Cowboys, Jones had New York scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards to give the Giants a 14-6 halftime leads. The TDs were the teams first in the opening 30 minutes this season.

Badgley hit three field goals as the Bears failed to maximize on two red-zone opportunities.

STEPPING IN

With Santos out, Badgley was signed to the to the practice squad and then promoted to the active roster. Badgley hit from 29, 22, 40 and 35 yards.

Santos had made all four of his field goals attempts this season, including a winning 30-yarder against Houston last Sunday.

Badgley made 18 of 22 field goal attempts in 13 games with the Colts and Titans last season.

INJURIES

Bears: LG Cody Whitehair left in the first half with a knee injury.

Giants: Besides the quarterbacks, S Julian Love (concussion), OT Evan Neal (neck), DT Henry Mondeaux (ankle) and CB Aaron Robinson left the game.

UP NEXT

Bears: Face the Vikings in Minnesota in their second straight road game.

Giants: Cross the Atlantic Ocean to face the Packers in London.

