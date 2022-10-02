ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: GT Defense vs. Pitt Advanced Stats Review

Model Prediction: Pitt by 21, GT to cover: Correct. Projected EPA (Offense and Defense) Margin of Victory: GT by 3. GT Win Probability (Based on Success Rate, Yards Per Play, and EPA): 35%. It’s Wednesday, and Georgia Tech fans continue to enjoy the feelings from an all-too-rare victory, especially a...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Georgia vs Auburn Tickets for Sale, Everything You Need to Know

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is renewed for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 EST for their third home game of the season. Georgia struggled through a 17-point sluggish victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes and followed that up with...
AUBURN, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Athletes Beyond Bartow: Howard wraps up ninth pro season; Forristall added to Browns' active roster

Cartersville native Sam Howard concluded his ninth season as a professional this past week with a scoreless outing for the Toledo Mud Hens at the Iowa Cubs. The lefty started the year in extended spring training for Pittsburgh and eventually made three 2022 appearances for the MLB Pirates. He was later acquired by the Detroit Tigers’ organization and finished the year with the Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
multihousingnews.com

Cadre Sells Baltimore, Atlanta Assets for $206M

The online real estate investment platform exited the investments several years ahead of schedule. Cadre, a New York-based technology-driven real estate investment platform, sold two multifamily properties in Atlanta and the Baltimore market with a total of 644 units for more than $206 million. The assets were the 434-unit Hudson...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Atlanta, GA
atlantafi.com

Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta

Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
Tennessee Tribune

Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Citizen Online

Southside Church acquires The Dottie

Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Notre Dame#Tech Volleyball#Acc#Pointtech#Georgia Tech Volleyball
rolling out

Dedrick Thomas redefines men’s fashion with his special flair

Dedrick Thomas is the secret sauce behind some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood. With a client list that includes heavyweights like Steve Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Magic Johnson, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, it’s no surprise that Thomas has become a celebrity in his own right. The Pickens, Mississippi, native and Atlanta transplant has created a brand that is synonymous with sophistication and Black excellence. With TSU and PING golf partnerships under his belt, Thomas says he is an entrepreneur at heart. Now the founder of the fashion brand Maison de Hideoki is a living example of a true success story.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Black Enterprise

Revolt Summit Rocked Atlanta with Star-Studded Sold-Out Event

This past weekend, the annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T returned to Atlanta, GA, for a powerful two-day experience, filled with networking and learning opportunities for young Black creatives. Anchored by the theme, “The Future is Now,” the Summit returned for its fourth iteration with performances and discussions led by today’s changemakers including, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, Gucci Mane, Tamika D. Mallory, Nardo, Iddris Sandu, Bobby Shmurda, Dennis Rodman, and other cultural leaders.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

D’Floridian Opens Cherokee Location

The Lawrenceville restaurant, D’Floridian, opened a second location in the Holly Springs/Woodstock area at 6242 Old Hwy 5, Suite A3 formerly the Samurai Dragon Hibachi Grill. D’Floridian Cuban Cuisine & Bar offers a fantastic array of tropical dishes and a full-service bar. While D’Floridian’s goal is to provide...
WOODSTOCK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy