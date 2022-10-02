Read full article on original website
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Football: GT Defense vs. Pitt Advanced Stats Review
Model Prediction: Pitt by 21, GT to cover: Correct. Projected EPA (Offense and Defense) Margin of Victory: GT by 3. GT Win Probability (Based on Success Rate, Yards Per Play, and EPA): 35%. It’s Wednesday, and Georgia Tech fans continue to enjoy the feelings from an all-too-rare victory, especially a...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia vs Auburn Tickets for Sale, Everything You Need to Know
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is renewed for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 EST for their third home game of the season. Georgia struggled through a 17-point sluggish victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes and followed that up with...
bartowsportszone.com
Athletes Beyond Bartow: Howard wraps up ninth pro season; Forristall added to Browns' active roster
Cartersville native Sam Howard concluded his ninth season as a professional this past week with a scoreless outing for the Toledo Mud Hens at the Iowa Cubs. The lefty started the year in extended spring training for Pittsburgh and eventually made three 2022 appearances for the MLB Pirates. He was later acquired by the Detroit Tigers’ organization and finished the year with the Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.
multihousingnews.com
Cadre Sells Baltimore, Atlanta Assets for $206M
The online real estate investment platform exited the investments several years ahead of schedule. Cadre, a New York-based technology-driven real estate investment platform, sold two multifamily properties in Atlanta and the Baltimore market with a total of 644 units for more than $206 million. The assets were the 434-unit Hudson...
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
Here’s how the richest Georgians stack up with the rest of the country, according to Forbes
ATLANTA — Do you know who the richest people in the Peach State are?. Forbes has put out it’s annual list of the 400 richest people in the United States and 10 Georgians made the list. Earlier this year, Forbes released a comprehensive list of the 2,668 billionaires...
The Citizen Online
Southside Church acquires The Dottie
Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
Atlanta is the best place to live in the U.S., new study shows
ATLANTA — What we’ve all known for years is finally (sorta) official: Atlanta is the best place to live in the United States. Money Magazine’s annual list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. has ranked the Peach State’s capital city at the top of the list.
Georgia Republicans and Democrats agree: Dobbins needs a new mission
Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season. But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. All 16 Georgians in the U.S. House and Senate – eight Republicans and six Democrats – signed...
Dedrick Thomas redefines men’s fashion with his special flair
Dedrick Thomas is the secret sauce behind some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood. With a client list that includes heavyweights like Steve Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Magic Johnson, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, it’s no surprise that Thomas has become a celebrity in his own right. The Pickens, Mississippi, native and Atlanta transplant has created a brand that is synonymous with sophistication and Black excellence. With TSU and PING golf partnerships under his belt, Thomas says he is an entrepreneur at heart. Now the founder of the fashion brand Maison de Hideoki is a living example of a true success story.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
Spelman students, parents raise concerns about campus dining
Spelman officials say they're trying to address many of the concerns about food safety and dining.
Atlanta City Councilman pitches use of hospital site as an equity center
Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond wants to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medical Center site in...
Blaze at Buckhead sports bar taxes Atlanta firefighters; no injuries reported
Atlanta fire crews are battling a large fire at the Buckhead Saloon along Roswell Road on Monday morning.
Revolt Summit Rocked Atlanta with Star-Studded Sold-Out Event
This past weekend, the annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T returned to Atlanta, GA, for a powerful two-day experience, filled with networking and learning opportunities for young Black creatives. Anchored by the theme, “The Future is Now,” the Summit returned for its fourth iteration with performances and discussions led by today’s changemakers including, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, Gucci Mane, Tamika D. Mallory, Nardo, Iddris Sandu, Bobby Shmurda, Dennis Rodman, and other cultural leaders.
scoopotp.com
D’Floridian Opens Cherokee Location
The Lawrenceville restaurant, D’Floridian, opened a second location in the Holly Springs/Woodstock area at 6242 Old Hwy 5, Suite A3 formerly the Samurai Dragon Hibachi Grill. D’Floridian Cuban Cuisine & Bar offers a fantastic array of tropical dishes and a full-service bar. While D’Floridian’s goal is to provide...
19-year-old arrested after bringing shotgun to Gwinnett County high school football game
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old is now facing gun charges after police caught him walking around a Gwinnett County school with a shotgun. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Archer High School Wednesday, where police said Brian Garfield Fort was spotted on campus with a shotgun during a football game over the weekend.
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
