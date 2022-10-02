Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn students talk favorite game day themes
With football season in it’s prime, students are more eager than ever to have the perfect look for every game-day theme. Over the years Auburn has stuck with tradition and had various themes for certain game-days. White out, orange out and navy out are the most popular. Themes are important aspects of game-days because it allows everyone to coordinate and flushes out the stadium with a sea of one color.
Auburn Plainsman
Leota to undergo pectoral surgery
The Auburn defense will play the remainder of its season without one of its top defensive players. EDGE rusher Eku Leota will most likely miss the remainder of the season after injuring his pectoral in the close loss to LSU on Saturday. On Monday, head coach Bryan Harsin announced that...
Auburn Plainsman
Volleyball's Anderson named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
Following a career-best 26 kills against Mississippi State, Auburn volleyball freshman Akasha Anderson garnered SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors. The Reston, Va. native’s 26 kills and 10 digs were good for her fourth double-double of the season. Anderson leads all active Auburn players in attacks (488), kills per...
Auburn Plainsman
The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn
The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn City Council announces cemetery improvements
On Tuesday, the Auburn City Council announced the purchase of three columbariums to be constructed in Town Creek and Westview Cemeteries. The City Council also unanimously approved the construction of a small cell franchise agreement with Verizon Wireless. Of the three columbariums, which are structures typically used for the public...
Auburn Plainsman
Opelika man arrested for murder
An Opelika man was arrested for murder after a body with a gunshot wound was found lying in a roadway over the weekend. At 3:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a call from Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where they found a 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem, AL, deceased at the scene.
Auburn Plainsman
Office of Inclusion and Diversity expands grant opportunities
Auburn’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity is offering three new grant programs to students this school year. Last year, the office started the Inclusive Excellence Programming Grant to assist in funding campus diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. JuWan Robinson, Deputy Chief Diversity Officer of OID, said the project has...
Comments / 0