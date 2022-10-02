ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Utah Jazz 118, Portland Trail Blazers 101: Live updates recap

The Portland Trail Blazers lost their second preseason game in as many nights Tuesday at the Moda Center, falling 118-101 to the Utah Jazz. Damian Lillard finished with 21 points, six assists and five rebounds, while making six of 10 shots, and Jerami Grant added 13 points and four rebounds for the Blazers (0-2), who played their first exhibition game at home.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says Shaedon Sharpe would have beat him at 1-on-1 when he was 19, but ‘We probably would have gotten into a fight’

Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Eryk Williamson
Person
Latif Blessing
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Juan Mosquera
Person
Bill Tuiloma
Person
Dairon Asprilla
Person
Cristhian Paredes
Person
Giovanni Savarese
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Claudio Bravo
The Oregonian

Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson responds to U.S. Soccer report: ‘The darkest day I have experienced’

Facing mounting public pressure following the release of U.S. Soccer’s investigation into widespread misconduct and abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League, Portland Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday that he would remove himself and executives Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub from all Thorns-related decision making effective immediately.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen, stream No. 12 Oregon at Arizona

The Oregon Ducks football team makes their second foray out on the road in conference play as they will go down to the desert to face a surprising 3-2 Arizona squad. They were fortunate to be able to play this one at night and avoid that dry heat. According to weather reports, it’ll be in the low 70s at kickoff and drop down to the mid-60s as the night goes along. Oregon hasn’t play at Arizona for four seasons and the last time the Ducks faced the Cats on the road, it didn’t go well as Arizona pulled off the 44-15 upset....
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy