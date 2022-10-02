Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard pleased with first outing in 9 months: ‘I settled into the game pretty quickly’
Damian Lillard very much resembled an NBA player seeing his first game action in nine months early on during the Portland Trail Blazers’ first preseason matchup of the season Monday night. His shot was often short and he seemed a bit out of sync while making just one of...
Fans demand corporate sponsors dump Portland Thorns and Timbers unless owner sells, fires top execs
Outraged fans of the Portland Thorns and Timbers took to social media calling for big corporate names to end their sponsorships of the professional soccer teams — to intensify pressure on owner Merritt Paulson to fire top executives and sell the teams. Fans Monday and Tuesday applauded one of...
Gavin Wilkinson, Mike Golub fired by Portland Thorns, Timbers in wake of U.S. Soccer report
Gavin Wilkinson, longtime general manager and president of soccer for the Portland Timbers and Thorns, and longtime president of business Mike Golub were fired Wednesday, two days after the U.S. Soccer Federation revealed damaging details of a yearlong investigation into alleged misconduct and abuses across the National Women’s Soccer League.
MLS・
Utah Jazz 118, Portland Trail Blazers 101: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers lost their second preseason game in as many nights Tuesday at the Moda Center, falling 118-101 to the Utah Jazz. Damian Lillard finished with 21 points, six assists and five rebounds, while making six of 10 shots, and Jerami Grant added 13 points and four rebounds for the Blazers (0-2), who played their first exhibition game at home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe struggles in first preseason game: ‘His head is just spinning’
Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe didn’t live up to the hype of being the No. 7 pick during his preseason debut Monday night in Seattle. Other than a spectacular blocked shot, Sharpe often appeared lost, out synch and in awe of the moment as the Blazers lost 102-97 to the LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena.
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart to start at small forward in preseason opener, competition still ongoing
Josh Hart will start at small forward Monday night, when the Portland Trail Blazers play their preseason opener against the LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. However, Hart has not necessarily won the starting job over Nassir Little and Justise Winslow, coach Chauncey Billups said. “I’m going...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says Shaedon Sharpe would have beat him at 1-on-1 when he was 19, but ‘We probably would have gotten into a fight’
Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
Bill Oram: Merritt Paulson’s feeble attempts to save himself are far too little, way too late
Merritt Paulson did the right thing. He didn’t want to. It’s not in his nature. If it was, he would not have waited seven years to fire Gavin Wilkinson after his horrific handling of Paul Riley’s departure. He would not have waited eight years to fire Mike...
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson responds to U.S. Soccer report: ‘The darkest day I have experienced’
Facing mounting public pressure following the release of U.S. Soccer’s investigation into widespread misconduct and abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League, Portland Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday that he would remove himself and executives Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub from all Thorns-related decision making effective immediately.
Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Preseason preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will play the second of back-to-back games Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center. The Blazers on Monday night lost 102-97 to the LA Clippers in Seattle, Washington. An aspect that stood out from that game was the job Blazers guard Anfernee Simons...
How to watch, listen, stream No. 12 Oregon at Arizona
The Oregon Ducks football team makes their second foray out on the road in conference play as they will go down to the desert to face a surprising 3-2 Arizona squad. They were fortunate to be able to play this one at night and avoid that dry heat. According to weather reports, it’ll be in the low 70s at kickoff and drop down to the mid-60s as the night goes along. Oregon hasn’t play at Arizona for four seasons and the last time the Ducks faced the Cats on the road, it didn’t go well as Arizona pulled off the 44-15 upset....
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0