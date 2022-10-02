ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
dailydodge.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
seehafernews.com

MPU Electric Crew Helps Restore Power in Florida

Three journeymen electricians from Manitowoc Public Utilities have been at work in Florida since the weekend restoring power to those affected by category-4 Hurricane Ian. The local electric workers are included in a 44-person contingent from the state as part of mutual storm aid by the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin and American Public Power Association.
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold

We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
wwisradio.com

Only 3 States Have Seen A Bigger Jump In Gas Prices Than Wisconsin

Triple-A reports only three states have seen a bigger jump in gas prices than Wisconsin. The average price in the Badger State stands at three-dollars, 93-cents a gallon – up 20 cents from last Thursday. Gas prices are rising nationwide. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas ranges between 3-78 and 3-80 per gallon. Mississippi has the lowest average price at just over 3-05, while California tops the list at 6-38 a gallon.
97ZOK

This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin

When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin lawmakers excuse themselves from abortion law debate

Since the Supreme Court decision, there have been many serious and difficult decisions about abortion. Moms have talked to their daughters, women have talked to their doctors, others have taken part in rallies. In Kansas, voters got to have a direct say on the matter when they rejected a measure that would have allowed that state’s legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortions outright. Michigan voters will decide in November if the state’s constitution should protect the right to a legal abortion. But in Wisconsin, abortion is not being talked about by our lawmakers. When Governor Evers called lawmakers into a special session to discuss abortion, they refused to do so and ended the meeting. They did the same yesterday when they were ordered into a special session to discuss changing Wisconsin’s constitution. The whole meeting lasted fifteen seconds. No action was taken, other than holding a sham meeting. Why can’t we even talk about Wisconsin’s abortion laws that haven’t been updated in more than 170 years? Especially when polls repeatedly show the public backing a woman’s right to abortion. Other states are taking matters into their own hands, as the Supreme Court suggested they do. Wisconsin lawmakers prefer to continue to stick their heads in the sand.
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
wizmnews.com

Sadly, Wisconsin Governor race leads nation in campaign spending

Like many, I sat down to watch some football this weekend. I ended up watching a bunch of campaign commercials. They were everywhere, one right after another, often from competing candidates. We are inundated with nasty, misleading ads from the Super-pacs, and those feel-good ads from the candidates themselves. Millions upon millions are being spent on political advertising in Wisconsin. In fact, the race between Tony Evers and Tim Michels has already become the most expensive general election in the country, with $55 million already spent between the two candidates and their supporters. And the money is still pouring in. Michels just pumped another $5 million of his own money into his campaign, a total of $15 million out of his own pocket so far. That $55 million is just in the governor’s race. Spending is ridiculously high in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race as well. And with more than a month until the election, we know the cash will keep coming, the ads will keep running, and they will get even nastier in the closing weeks of the campaign. It all seems so sordid, and unnecessary. Most people know who they plan to vote for. Apparently the handful of undecideds are worth spending all this money on. It seems a big waste. It just seems there is so much good all this money could do other than bashing us over the head with more lies and innuendoes.
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WJFW-TV

Water levels low across Northwoods

"Our month of September was noticeably drier than average," said Forrest Van Asten. DNR Water Management Engineer Forrest Van Asten is used to addressing the lower water levels in the Northwoods. "Water levels can be very localized depending on local precipitation levels. Some rivers, the flows are controlled by upstream...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness

A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and amounts to taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday asking a judge to issue an order immediately halting student loan forgiveness until the lawsuit plays out. The lawsuit argues that Biden had no authority to forgive student loans and improperly bypassed Congress to enact his plan. It also says that Biden's plan is discriminatory because it's designed in part to help Black borrowers.
