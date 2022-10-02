Read full article on original website
Related
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Minnesota Twins prospect breaks unique record set by Red Sox World Series champion
When pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson made his debut with the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, he inadvertently broke a unique Major League Baseball record. With 15 letters between the two words that make up his surname, the 22-year-old now has the longest last name on the back of a jersey in league history.
Cardinals: Willson Contreras says he is interested in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are peaking the interest of star Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge need at catcher opening up this offseason with the retirement of Yadier Molina, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is already interested in and investigating the team. NBC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cubs: Taking stock of the current Willson Contreras situation
For what felt like the hundredth time, Cubs fans at Wrigley Field said goodbye to longtime catcher Willson Contreras this weekend as the offseason approaches with his future very much up in the air. We already know there are no active extensions talks between the organization and Contreras, nor has...
Red Sox are resurrecting “Fellowship of the Miserable”
Red Sox’s failure this season has negativity resurfacing in Boston. It’s a term coined by former Boston Celtics coach Rick Pitino after a grueling loss, used to describe the propensity of Boston sports fans to vent their frustration through talk shows, blogs, social media, and a media notorious for having a sharp axe.
Yankees’ John Sterling made it to Texas, unleashed joyful call of Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR
Lucky for Yankees icon John Sterling, Aaron Judge’s AL record-breaking 62nd home run was high, far, and most definitely not caught — unless you’re counting the millionaire wealth manager in the seats. Sterling has self-restricted his travel in the second half of 2022, leading to multiple successors...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0