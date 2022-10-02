Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
Crime-action K-drama ‘The Worst of Evil’ to premiere on Disney+ in 2023
Streaming platform Disney+ has announced a 2023 premiere for its upcoming original series The Worst of Evil. On October 4, Disney+ announced its latest upcoming Korean title The Worst of Evil, starring Ji Chang-wook (If You Wish Upon Me), Lim Se-mi (True Beauty) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game, Little Women). The series will be available to stream exclusively on the platform sometime in 2023.
American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed
American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
Star Wars: Andor Composer Breaks Down the Music of Kenari
Star Wars: Andor is now five episodes deep on Disney+, and the show continues to explore Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life in the five years leading up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. During the show's three-episode premiere, fans also got a glimpse at Cassian's early life on his home planet, Kenari. In a new featurette shared by Star Wars on Instagram, Andor composer Nicholas Britell talks about creating the music for the Kenari scenes.
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Says Season 2 Production is "Moving Fast" Will Release "As Soon As We Can"
Amazon Studios head says that production of The Rings of Power Season 2 is "moving fast." In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Salke talked about how they were going to get the show out "as soon as possible." The executive also mentioned the ravenous response to the first salvo of episodes. Much has been made of Amazon's massive investment in the franchise. For now, that bet looks to be paying off as fans are tuning in for Rings of Power in record numbers. The idea of a Lord of the Rings prequel series made some members of the fandom very nervous. After that, some of the cast and crew had to speak up for the diverse casting decisions made on the show. But, through all of it, viewers have showed up in droves to see what people are planning in Tolkien's established sandbox. Check out what Salke had to say down below.
The Rings of Power Showrunners Teases Sauron's Arrival in The Lord of the Rings Series
Amazon Prime has been knocking it out of the park episode after episode with their The Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power and the final two episodes of the season are set to be bigger than ever. During the last episode we saw what looked like the creation of Mordor and it wasn't arguably the best episode yet. Fans have been looking forward to seeing where's the series is leading to and who could possibly be the big bad Sauron. The latter of which is assumed to be one of numerous characters that have already appeared throughout the first six episodes. The Rings of Power has already been renewed for season two and filming began a few days ago. With the final two episodes premiering in the next two weeks, co-showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne have teased the villains arrival in the series.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Ghosts Premiere: Can Jay See Spirits Now? EPs Explain Their Choice
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday’s Ghosts premiere. Proceed at your own risk! It was the cliffhanger question that haunted Ghosts fans all summer: Would Jay be able to see the Woodstone Mansion spirits after taking a fall through the floor and hitting his head? After all, when his wife Sam took a stumble down the stairs in the show’s pilot, she awoke with that very special ability. So Jay was wondering the same thing in the Season 2 premiere when he regained consciousness and excitedly began running through the property while calling out the ghosts’ names. Alas, after a fake-out, it...
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Earns High Praise Following Its Big Premiere
Mob Psycho 100 is back, and the anime has never felt better. After more than a year of waiting, Studio Bones brought Mob to televisions today as season three rolled out its first episode. As you can imagine, fans were quick to check out the update, and it seems the Internet at large is obsessed with the start of season three.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
How to watch ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 premiere on ABC for free
“The Good Doctor” returns to ABC on Monday, October 3, for a new season. Season 6 will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer seven-day free trials when you sign up.
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
11 TV Shows To Watch In October: ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Werewolf By Night,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & More
Unsurprisingly, the October TV lineup is filled with horror series and adaptations of famous monsters, vampires, and corrupted men. Vampires, in particular, are having a big month, with updates to “Interview With The Vampire” and “Let the Right One In,” both getting the serialized television treatment following their pre-existing film adaptations. Elsewhere, Mike Flannagan makes his near-annual return to Netflix while Guillermo del Toro presents stories from some of cinema’s greatest talents.
Hilary Swank talks filming new series while expecting twins
Hilary Swank has announced she's pregnant with twins and says that revelation might explain some of her actions on set of her new ABC series " Alaska Daily." "You don't tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you're growing and you're using the bathroom a lot and you're eating a lot. I'm sure there's been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, 'Oh, it all makes sense now,' the two-time Oscar winner said Wednesday during press interviews in New York.
Did One Piece Just Punk Us With Dr. Vegapunk's Introduction?
One Piece loves a good prank, and of course, the series knows how to make fans sweat over its reveals. Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has kept dozens of secrets from his readers, and many of them are now coming to light. After all, the manga's final act has begun, and there is plenty left to do with the Straw Hat crew. And now, a new theory suggests Dr. Vegapunk and their recent debut dunked the whole fandom.
