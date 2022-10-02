Read full article on original website
IGN
PlayStation Leak Reveals Multiple Games in Development Including Death Stranding 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster
PlayStation fans were recently rocked with some major news about Guerrilla Games providing more Horizon content with a remastered version of the franchise's hit 2017 title. While Horizon Zero Dawn released around five years ago, it seems like Guerrilla and PlayStation are keen on updating its remake/remastered lists following the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1. Moreover, there have also been some rumblings about a multiplayer title in the works as well.
ComicBook
PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken
It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
ComicBook
PlayStation Fans are Begging for a Remake of The Legend of Dragoon
Earlier today, news leaked about a possible remake of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5. The rumor comes a few weeks after the release of The Last of Us Remake, and a lot of PlayStation fans are upset about the possibility. After all, Horizon Zero Dawn is a fairly recent game, and those resources could instead be dedicated to resurrecting another one of the company's games instead. PlayStation has a vast stable of IPs that have remained dormant for ages, including The Legend of Dragoon. Today's news led to many fans once again noting their desire to see the game resurrected.
ComicBook
Skyrim Fans Are Greatly Upset With Latest Switch Release
Longtime fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have found themselves quite upset with Bethesda's latest release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This past week, yet another re-release of Skyrim came about. And while new versions of the popular RPG have been coming about for quite some time, this release happened to be Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is something that Switch owners have been requesting for quite some time. Despite these requests, the reason that so many fans are baffled by this edition of the title comes with its price and overall performance.
ComicBook
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
IGN
The Incredible Story Behind Cuphead’s Fantastical Stop Motion Castle
IGN spoke with the developers and artists behind Cuphead's Delicious Last Course to learn more about the process of building the King of Games section of the DLC, from the incredible stop motion castle, to the design of the minibosses, to the inspirations of the music. This is Art of the Level.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
Several PlayStation Studios are making games in Horizon Forbidden West's engine
The same engine brought us Death Stranding
ComicBook
New Steam Game Quickly Lights Up Top Sellers Chart
A new game that released on PC via Steam only a couple of days back is already lighting the platform's Top Sellers chart ablaze. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see new titles on Steam quickly become top earners on the marketplace. What is shocking in this instance, though, is that the game in question that's doing so well on Steam is only available via early access.
ComicBook
Nintendo Reveals First Look at Super Mario Bros. Movie
Nintendo revealed this week our best look yet at the new Super Mario Bros. movie just ahead of the release of the first trailer for the film. This preview before the reveal consisted of some artwork showing off a look at the sprawling Mushroom Kingdom and plenty of its inhabitants including different Toad characters and, of course, Mario himself. Nintendo also revealed that a special Nintendo Direct will take place on October 6th to coincide with the trailer reveal previously announced for New York Comic-Con.
IGN
Fort Solis Explained: Gameplay, Story, Characters, and World
Earlier this year Fort Solis, a sci-fi thriller game from new developer Fallen Leaf, was announced at Summer Game Fest. Starring Troy Baker and Roger Clark, it certainly looks like it has the potential to have a dramatic story, but beyond a short trailer almost everything about Fort Solis is shrouded in mystery.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
techeblog.com
Airoheart, a The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past-Inspired RPG with Retro Graphics, Now Available
Even though this fan-made Super Mario RPG remake may never see the light of day, Pixel Heart Studio’s Airoheart is now available on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation as well as PC platforms. This open world RPG inspired by The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past begins in the land of Engard, where the hero Airoheart begins a journey to stop his evil brother’s plan to unleash an ancient evil that has been sealed in the shadows for generations.
Zelda fan discovers how to make one of Breath of the Wild's fiercest enemies docile
It's a potentially long journey for this reward
techeblog.com
Fan-Made Pokemon Yellow Remake Gives the Classic Game a 3D Makeover
This fan-made Pokemon Yellow remake gives the 1998 classic a 3D makeover, and while this may sound simple, the process was quite tedious to say the least. Pokebro had to first recreate all of the characters using voxel art before tackling Pokemon Yellow’s Kanto region. The entire process went...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game
Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Zelda: Breath of the Wild Freebies
As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers receive access to exclusive profile icons available for a limited time. In September, subscribers were able to claim designs based on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and October will see designs based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Each week will see the majority of the designs inspired by a different Champion, and wave one puts the focus on Revali. Each icon costs ten Platinum points, while frames and backgrounds are available for five Platinum points. Wave two will focus on Mipha, wave three will feature Daruk, and the final wave will feature Urbosa.
ComicBook
Nintendo Officially Launches Nintendo Pictures
Nintendo has officially launched Nintendo Pictures, a new wholly owned subsidiary that will "focus on the development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP." Previously named Dynamo Pictures, the acquisition of the animation studio and plan for its future was initially announced by Nintendo earlier this year, and it would seem that it has now closed.
