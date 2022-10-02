Patriots QB Brian Hoyer out with concussion; Bailey Zappe in

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the host Green Bay Packers with a head injury.

Hoyer left after being sacked by Rashan Gary on New England’s second possession. He was evaluated for a concussion and the Patriots later announced he was out for the remainder of the game.

Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round draft pick in April’s NFL draft, was pressed into duty for the first time in his career. Hoyer started the game for the Patriots because Mac Jones is out with an ankle injury, reportedly a high ankle sprain.

Hoyer, 36, made his first start since 2020. He is in his 14th NFL season and third stint with the Patriots. He completed 5 of 6 passes for 37 yards before exiting.

–Field Level Media

