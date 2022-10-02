Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor
Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools
One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach
Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
Paul Chryst buyout: Here's how much Wisconsin will owe after reportedly firing Chryst
Paul Chryst will be getting a decent buyout following Sunday’s surprising news. According to reports, Wisconsin is making the move to fire Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. That move also follows back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play with Illinois steamrolling the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News
Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas. There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him. Saban doesn't appear to be...
Paul Finebaum Was Asked If Lane Kiffin Could Replace Nick Saban
Lane Kiffin has the Ole Miss Rebels off to one heck of a start this season. They're 5-0 after upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday and look like a dark horse to win the SEC this season. Despite that, numerous media pundits want to continually talk about Kiffin's future....
Brandon Baker, nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, 'loved every second' of Oregon Ducks visit
Class of 2024 Mater Dei (California) star Brandon Baker, the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, is quite familiar with the Oregon Ducks football program. His brother, Gary Baker, played for the Ducks from 2015-2019, and he's already taken several visits to campus. So, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound ...
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Biggest 'Loser' Right Now
Paul Finebaum had the Oklahoma Sooners in his crosshairs on this week's ESPN college football podcast. Hopping on with Matt Barrie, Finebaum ripped coach Brett Venables and OU's winless start in Big-12 play. Calling them the biggest losers of the weekend:. There was really only one true loser in college...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again
The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’
Here's what Deion Sanders thinks about being mentioned for Power Five head coaching jobs. The post Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Gives Update on Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' QB Picture
With starter Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, attention turns to backup Davis Beville and maybe someone else as the Sooners prepare to face Texas.
Lane Kiffin addresses heated exchange with Michael Trigg after fourth-down mistake
Lane Kiffin was an animated as he gets on the sidelines early in Kentucky at Ole Miss, and gave tight end Michael Trigg a little push on his way back to the sidelines after a costly false start. After capturing the victory in thrilling fashion over the Wildcats, the Rebels...
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend
The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
Sam Pittman provides injury update on K.J. Jefferson
The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks lost one of their key offensive weapons in last Saturday’s 49-26 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson exited the game in the 4th quarter after taking a sack that caused him injury. After the game, head coach Sam Pittman did not offer any clarity as to what the injury was, or what his status was going forward. “I don’t know where he’s at, to be honest with you,” Pittman said Saturday. “Obviously, we didn’t bring him back in. I don’t know any more than that.” Pittman took the podium Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference....
