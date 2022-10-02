Read full article on original website
Walnut Creek Bead & Design Show (Oct. 7-9)
Beads, gems, jewelry, and clothing! Walnut Creek Bead & Design Show is back at the Plaza Hotel, October 7-9. Featuring over 150 exhibits presented by independent artisans, beadmakers, and tradespeople, as well as interactive, hands-on workshops. Free admission for Funcheap users, use code OCT107 online or at the door. Meet...
San Francisco Bike Party “Ghosts, Ghouls and Gears”
San Francisco Bike Party “Ghosts, Ghouls and Gears”. Not to be confused with Critical Mass (originally called, “The Commute Clot”) which takes over the streets of downtown the last Friday of every month during the evening commute aiming to reclaim the streets for bikes, The San Francisco Bike Party does things a bit differently, but with the same passion. This volunteer-led mass ride takes place the first Friday of the month and focuses on being more a celebration of bike culture rather than a disruption of car traffic. Every month there’s a new fun theme, stops along the way to dance and socialize, and a different flat-ish 8-9 mile route that gets announced on social media the day before the ride. This October it’s Halloween-themed, so bring lights, dress up yourself, dress up your bike and have a fun spooky evening ride with other bike lovers.
Zoppé Italian Family Circus 2022 (Redwood City)
The Zoppé Italian Family Circus welcomes guests into an authentic one-ring circus tent, in downtown Redwood City starting October 7th, for matinee and evening show times. This seven generation circus honors the best history of the Old-World Italian tradition, and stars Nino the Clown, along with many other thrilling acts.
“The Summer Place” Halloween Pop-Up Bar (Oct. 7-31)
The Summer Place (under new ownership) is excited to announce this Halloween’s most exciting & spooky pop-up event October 7th through the 31st. Don’t miss out on the mystical décor and hauntingly-delicious craft cocktails. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can...
Lunchtime Meditation in the Mission
Take 30 minutes in the middle of the day to connect to your heart, cultivate inner peace and happiness, and clarify your intention for the day. No previous experience is necessary. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after...
Fists of Improv: LGBTQ+ Leather Bar’s Free Improv Workshop (SF)
Fists of Improv: LGBTQ+ Leather Bar’s Free Improv Workshop (SF) Part of SF Eagle Players initiative to bring independent and experimental theatre to the SoMa. This is an improv workshop in a LGBTQ+ leather bar, expect the topics we explore to be R-Rated. What if Improv is about creating...
SF’s “Freddy Krueger’s Day Off” Halloween Sketch Comedy Nights (Oct. 6-29)
Sketch comedy that’s spookier than Reaganomics. Blood will “trickle down.” No one can SAVE FERRIS. And you can’t fall asleep…because you’ve done too much coke. A bunch of cinephiles are bloodlusting to take down the 80’s, widely known as the spookiest decade ever. Perm your hair, slip on your parachute pants, and Aerobics your way to the theatre for a night of seriously scary sketch comedy.
Win Tix: Oakland’s 2022 “Autumn Lights Festival” (October 13-15)
Win a pair of tickets to THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13th from FuncheapSF. Oakland's 2022 "Autumn Lights Festival" (October 13-15) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, October 11 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the...
West Coast Premiere of Theatre Rhinoceros’ “Bad Hombres” (Oct. 6-30)
Written by Guillermo ReyesDirected by River Bermudez Sanders Performed by Rudy Guerrero Honorary Producer, Lawrence Dillon. Limited Engagement – 4 Weeks Only! – 16 Performances. Previews: Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7 at 8:00 pm* (No press at previews please) Opening Night: Saturday, October 8 at 8:00...
Oakland’s Free Friday Night Fall Block Parties w/ Off the Grid
Reconnect with family, friends, and community at OMCA every Friday night – a weekly free outdoor experience with food trucks and music. These free events provide a gathering place to come together each week, including live music, hands-on activities, Off the Grid food trucks, and the newly-launched Town Fare Sundeck, featuring an outdoor bar and select bar bites from the cafe menu or bring a blanket and lounge in our garden, now open with direct access to Lake Merritt.
Madeline Ostrander Book Reading “At Home On An Unruly Planet” (Berkeley)
Author Madeline Ostrander comes to Mrs. Dalloway’s Bookstore to read from and discuss her new book At Home On An Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge On A Changed Earth (pre-order here). From rural Alaska to coastal Florida, it’s a vivid and hopeful account of Americans working to protect the places they call home in an era of wildfires, floods, and uncertainty—including efforts in Richmond, California, to transform a city built around an oil industry giant, the Chevron refinery. Co-hosted by the University of California, Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute, Madeline will talk about how Richmond and other frontline communities are finding resilience amid new threats, recovering after almost unthinkable disasters, and reimagining themselves in a time of climate emergency.
“If I Survive You” Outdoor Book Reading at Kerouac Alley (SF)
City Lights celebrates the publication of If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery published by Farrar Straus Giroux – This event will take place in Kerouac Alley, between City Lights and Vesuvio Cafe, between Columbus and Grant Avenues. It is free to the public. We highly recommend the wearing of facial covering.
Berkeley’s 2022 Harvest Festival
Head to Cedar Rose Park for a day of activities, including live music, a seed swap, food contests, tables to meet City employees across a range of departments, and even an event to learn more about electric bikes, scooters, and cars. Come out for our annual Harvest Festival, a chance...
Fall 2022 “Waterfront Flicks” Outdoor Movie Night at Jack London Square (Oakland)
Join us Thursday nights on the Marina Lawn located near Heinold’s: First and Last Chance Saloon for the Fall Movie Nights. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and some take out from any of your favorite Jack London Square restaurants!. Movie starts at 8PM. Movie Lineup:. September 15th: Doctor Strange...
“Friday Nights at OMCA with Off the Grid” Block Party + DJs (Oakland)
“Friday Nights at OMCA with Off the Grid” Block Party + DJs (Oakland) Reconnect with family, friends, and community at OMCA every Friday night – a weekly free outdoor experience with food trucks and music. These free events provide a gathering place to come together each week, including...
Stand Up Comedy Night at East Cut Crossing (SF)
Join us at The Crossing at East Cut for a night filled with laughs, drinks, bites, and more. Hosted by Max Rosenblum, featuring top rising comedians from the Bay Area, Comedy at The Crossing is the perfect date night activity or weekend night gathering with friends. Located in The Crossing’s...
2022 “Green Film Festival of San Francisco” (Oct. 6-16)
San Francisco IndieFest is thrilled to announce that the 2022 Green Film Festival of San Francisco will take place October 6 – 16, with 50+ independent feature and short length films from around the world that focus on green and environmental issues in both fun and revealing ways. The...
Free Noontime Concert w/ Composer-Pianist Ezequiel Barrera (SF)
NOONTIME CONCERTS, which provides FREE live musical performances at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral (660 California St., San Francisco) on Tuesdays at lunchtime (12:30 pm) presents Composer-Pianist Ezequiel Sebastian Barrera. Ezequiel Barrera (b. 1981) was born in Mexico City to the Gimeno-Barrera guitar duo who discovered his musical abilities and...
Two Bay Area Pizzerias Ranked as Best in the World
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that two Bay Area pizza joints have just made the list of the best pizzerias in the world. San Francisco’s Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, 1570 Stockton St, took the number 10 spot on the 50 Top Pizza World 2022 list. Chef and owner Tony Gemignani also took home the Pizza Maker of the Year at the Top 50 Pizza award ceremony in Naples, where he also won the Source of Inspiration award too, totaling 3 new awards for the acclaimed chef. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana also placed #2 on the 50 Top Pizza USA 2022 list.
“Who’s Your Neighbor?” Creating Community at the Library: Pandemic Stories (Oakland)
Come and join with others in our community, sharing our stories about what life has been like for us during the pandemic – how we coped, what we learned, what we felt – and envision the future. During the pandemic we have all made many life-changing adjustments that...
