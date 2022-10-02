San Francisco Bike Party “Ghosts, Ghouls and Gears”. Not to be confused with Critical Mass (originally called, “The Commute Clot”) which takes over the streets of downtown the last Friday of every month during the evening commute aiming to reclaim the streets for bikes, The San Francisco Bike Party does things a bit differently, but with the same passion. This volunteer-led mass ride takes place the first Friday of the month and focuses on being more a celebration of bike culture rather than a disruption of car traffic. Every month there’s a new fun theme, stops along the way to dance and socialize, and a different flat-ish 8-9 mile route that gets announced on social media the day before the ride. This October it’s Halloween-themed, so bring lights, dress up yourself, dress up your bike and have a fun spooky evening ride with other bike lovers.

