Effective: 2022-10-05 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Salton Sea A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 315 PM PDT At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Chiriaco Summit, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs. This includes CA Route 111 between mile markers 50 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO