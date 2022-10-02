Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
Michael Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. ...as we monitor the health of CeeDee Lamb.
Former NFL Player Thinks Cowboys Are Super Bowl Contenders
Following the first week of the NFL season, several people were writing the Dallas Cowboys off. They had not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but starting quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb and was going to be sidelined for a few weeks. Fast forward to...
Cowboys News: Kearse set for comeback, Prescott sits out practice, Gallup's bad bathroom break
The lineup for Sunday’s showdown in Los Angeles is coming into focus. Jayron Kearse looks to be ready to reclaim his spot in what he calls the top safety group in the league, but Dak Prescott appears to be headed for another week of headset duty. A rookie linebacker is finally practicing, and the team now has two specialists filling in for lost long snapper Jake McQuaide. The full injury report for Wednesday has a few other names to keep an eye on, as well, leading up to Sunday.
'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush
"If (the Cowboys) are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high level,'' said Alex Smith, the former NFL QB now working at ESPN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Cowboys '3-Headed Monster': Injured Jayron Kearse Rejoins 'NFL's Best Safety Group' at Rams
The Dallas Cowboys defense has been the star of the show this season so far, as it has currently allowed the third fewest points per game and sixth fewest yards per game league-wide. Additionally, Dallas has allowed the fewest yards per passing attempt (4.8) across the NFL and recorded the second most sacks (15).
Yardbarker
Week Five Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: What To Watch For
The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) at SoFi Stadium in week five. Cooper Rush and the Cowboys will look to continue their three-game win streak while the Rams will look to get back on track after a deflating 24-9 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Night.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Rips Into Broncos QB Russell Wilson After Bad Loss
The Denver Broncos have suffered some awful defeats through the first five weeks of the 2022 season. The latest came on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, as the Broncos lost an embarrassing game, 12-9. It was a record-setting performance for ineptitude, as the Colts and Broncos each passed...
Misery Index Week 6: Brian Kelly, LSU embarrassed by No. 8 Tennessee with big loss
With LSU’s 40-13 loss to Tennessee, Brian Kelly’s identity crisis set the stage for a blowout that didn’t need to happen.
Comments / 0