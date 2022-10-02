ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did SleazyWorld Go Work at Hollister Before Rapping?!

By Weso
 3 days ago

Source: @shotbyag_ / @shotbyag_

She said feels safer over here that’s where Hollister be?? SleazyWorld Go hit the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards celebrating his viral hit ‘ Sleazy Flow ‘ turning platinum. Sleazy also cleared up any rumors of him working at the retail store Hollister before his claim to fame.

Tik tokers dug up Sleazy’s old Facebook profile and which states he worked at Hollister.

The rapper denies it and tells the internet to stop playin’ with him!

