Read full article on original website
Related
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County Schools to begin reopening on Monday
Under ordinary circumstances, Sarasota County Schools’ motto is “Working as one for the success of all.” For the foreseeable future, it has a new one: “When in doubt, cut it out.”. That’s the phrase Jody Dumas, the school system’s chief operating officer, on Tuesday applied to...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Schools needs more bus drivers to open school Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools is still hiring bus drivers. They say they need 80 more drivers before school can reopen. Several schools in northern Sarasota County are opening Monday, Oct. 10 following Hurricane Ian. Other schools in the south part of the County will remain closed a bit longer.
Sarasota County schools to stay closed until further notice
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As school districts in Florida start to reopen after Hurricane Ian pummeled through the state last week, Sarasota County Schools continue to keep their doors closed. In a message posted to the school district's website, officials say schools will remain closed until further notice as...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota school district schedules emergency board meeting Tuesday
The Sarasota County School Board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday to consider an emergency resolution from Superintendent Brennan Asplen. Sarasota County Schools alerted media on Monday to the meeting at the Landings Administration Building with an email that gave the date, time and topic, which referred to “Hurricane/Emergency Resolution.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast Blood Centers calls for donations in the wake of Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People throughout the Suncoast are opening up their hearts and their veins. Blood is badly needed at this moment, according to Suncoast Blood Centers. Leaders in the organization are calling on people throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough County to step forward and fill their banks, so local hospitals can get the help they need.
floridapolitics.com
Following Ian, five counties’ schools remain closed with no set reopen date
The state is directing schools districts to reopen as soon as possible. Public schools in Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties are closed until further notice, but most of the counties Hurricane Ian affected were back to the books Monday. Education Commissioner Manny Díaz, Jr. said Saturday the state...
Mysuncoast.com
Education Foundation of Sarasota County starts disaster relief fund
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has established a Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund to accept monetary donations to support Sarasota County Schools and its employees. Full assessments of damages to schools are ongoing as officials are able to access campuses and receive updates...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA aid available for Manatee residents
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Individuals and families needing assistance due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for federal assistance online or call and get answers to related questions by calling 1-800-621-3362 711 or via Video Relay Service at 1-800-621-3362. Please have the following available:. Your address with ZIP...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
Mysuncoast.com
ABC7 ‘s Neighbors Helping Neighbors groups help residents organize relief
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in the Suncoast always take care of their neighbors. In the aftermath of Ian, ABC7 has created two community Facebook groups for residents to organize and spread information following Hurricane Ian. There is a group for Sarasota and Manatee Counties and a group for Charlotte...
Mysuncoast.com
FLSHMV mobile DMVs to help Floridians replace drivers licenses
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
The City of North Port lists donation sites, resources
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has made a list of resources for those in need. The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will be distributed in North Port. Simply specify North Port as the community that you want to help at the time of your donation. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County are also taking donations for impacted residents.
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew. Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate. “I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it...
Mysuncoast.com
JFCS of the Suncoast working to feed Hurricane victims
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - JFCS of the Suncoast has started a fundraiser to collect money to purchase groceries and hot meals for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The will also host a Food Truck Event on the property from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 12. Food trucks...
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County Jail damaged in hurricane
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Jail was damaged during Hurricane Ian, officials report. None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof. During this event, all the detainees were secured in their...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday
The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast teens help clean up communities after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some local student athletes are making their mark in the community as clean-up begins in the area. The students ranging from 7th to 12th grade are from Riverview High, Sarasota High, McIntosh Middle and Sarasota School of Arts and Science. They rallied together to help people...
Mysuncoast.com
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
Comments / 0