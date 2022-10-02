Read full article on original website
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video
The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Internet Pokes Fun at Kirk Cousins for Game-Winning Drive
Despite Kirk Cousins’ second game-winning drive in back-to-back weeks, folks are finding ways to chide the Minnesota Vikings quarterback. The Vikings downed the undermanned New Orleans Saints, 28-25, in London, thanks to a 4th Quarterback comeback orchestrated by Cousins, a game-winning field goal by Greg Joseph, and a missed 61-yard field goal from Saints kicker Will Lutz, which would’ve sent the game to overtime.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo
Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season. That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out...
Where Is Danielle Hunter?
This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday
The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening. The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that ...
Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Monday
The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their defense following the team's loss to the Packers on Sunday. Per Ari Meirov via ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The #Patriots are planning to sign veteran LB Jamie Collins ... bringing him back for a fourth stint with the team."
Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker
The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
Early NFL Week 5 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Fallout From Injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, and Cordarrelle Patterson
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 5 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 5 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
Vikings Are Signing Player Off Falcons' Practice Squad
The Minnesota Vikings are beefing up their defensive interior with a new acquisition. Agent David Canter confirmed that the Vikings signed his client, Khyiris Tonga, to their active roster off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. Tonga began his career with the Chicago Bears, who made him the 250th overall pick...
New Orleans Saints Are Signing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints are adding depth at the cornerback spot this Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, the NFC South franchise is signing veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Harris, 33, will begin on the Saints for the practice squad. He has a chance to make the active roster, ...
Saints Make Several Roster Moves on Tuesday
The Saints make a flurry of personnel moves on Tuesday that involves losing a veteran linebacker, but adding a Pro Bowl defensive back.
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 5
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the New Orleans in another rollercoaster affair, 28-25. Greg Joseph banged home a game-winning field goal from 47 yards, and Saints kicker Will Lutz could not return the favor from 61 yards minutes later.
Caesars Kansas promo code scores awesome Rams-49ers MNF offers
Bettors can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the “Full Caesar” bonus. Make a big first bet on Monday Night Football and get a head start on Caesars Rewards. Use PFNFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for an insured first bet up to $1,250. This gives you the chance to risk a little more on your first bet, knowing that you will get a free bet refund it you lose.
Saints signing 3-time All-Pro defender
The New Orleans Saints are an infirmary right now, but help is on the way. The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad. Harris had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now 33 years old, Harris...
NFL Coverage Map Week 5: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 5. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its second trip to London on the young season. CBS will broadcast nationally in just one window on Sunday, while FOX will have a game in both early and late windows this week.
