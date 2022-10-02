ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Longtime Viking Signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VikingsTerritory

Internet Pokes Fun at Kirk Cousins for Game-Winning Drive

Despite Kirk Cousins’ second game-winning drive in back-to-back weeks, folks are finding ways to chide the Minnesota Vikings quarterback. The Vikings downed the undermanned New Orleans Saints, 28-25, in London, thanks to a 4th Quarterback comeback orchestrated by Cousins, a game-winning field goal by Greg Joseph, and a missed 61-yard field goal from Saints kicker Will Lutz, which would’ve sent the game to overtime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Where Is Danielle Hunter?

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Adrian Peterson
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign Large Human

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Monday

The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their defense following the team's loss to the Packers on Sunday. Per Ari Meirov via ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The #Patriots are planning to sign veteran LB Jamie Collins ... bringing him back for a fourth stint with the team."
NFL
The Spun

Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker

The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Are Signing Player Off Falcons' Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings are beefing up their defensive interior with a new acquisition. Agent David Canter confirmed that the Vikings signed his client, Khyiris Tonga, to their active roster off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. Tonga began his career with the Chicago Bears, who made him the 250th overall pick...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 5

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the New Orleans in another rollercoaster affair, 28-25. Greg Joseph banged home a game-winning field goal from 47 yards, and Saints kicker Will Lutz could not return the favor from 61 yards minutes later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code scores awesome Rams-49ers MNF offers

Bettors can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the “Full Caesar” bonus. Make a big first bet on Monday Night Football and get a head start on Caesars Rewards. Use PFNFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for an insured first bet up to $1,250. This gives you the chance to risk a little more on your first bet, knowing that you will get a free bet refund it you lose.
KANSAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Saints signing 3-time All-Pro defender

The New Orleans Saints are an infirmary right now, but help is on the way. The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad. Harris had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now 33 years old, Harris...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 5: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 5. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its second trip to London on the young season. CBS will broadcast nationally in just one window on Sunday, while FOX will have a game in both early and late windows this week.
NFL

