Active COVID-19 cases continue to dip in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline Wednesday in West Virginia. The state’s active case total now sits at 1,002, down a little more than 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 367 new positive cases for the day.
West Virginia's fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Saturday in all 55 counties. The season will last through Oct. 16. It will be extended for an additional week in seven counties from Oct. 24 to 30, and for three additional weeks in 14 counties from Oct. 24 to Nov. 13, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
Monthly increase in benefits announced for West Virginia WIC program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Participants in West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children should expect to see a monthly increase in benefits. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the increases in a news release Wednesday, which are effective Oct. 1.
W.Va. PSC staff recommends PSC force Frontier to address outages, customer complaints
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The staff of the West Virginia Public Service Commission has recommended the agency compel Frontier Communications to come up with an action plan to address statewide extended outages and an increased number of customer complaints. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told Eyewitness News on...
Ten more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases continue decline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ten more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases continued to fall and were heading toward the 1,000 mark. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following deaths on Tuesday in a news release:. a 57-year-old...
Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A published report said West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the state Department of Environmental Protection said Lexington Coal Company LLC is responsible for pollutant...
Ten COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations, active cases decline
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ten COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday as active virus cases and hospitalizations in the state declined. The new deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,426, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
POLL: What issue will motivate you the most to vote in Nov. 8 election in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — When West Virginia voters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 general election, they will undoubtedly have some primary reasons that will drive them to the polls. Eyewitness News wants to know what issue will most motivate you to vote. Take our poll below and weigh...
W.Va. PSC to hear electric companies' $297 million rate hike request
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Appalachian and Wheeling Power, part of American Electric Power, say they need a $297 million rate adjustment. The West Virginia Public Service Commission gets the case Tuesday. The monthly impact for a 1,000-kilowatt-hour residential customer would be more than $18 a month. The power company...
'People are going to be able to vote,' DeSantis says as Florida recovers from hurricane
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said while he's focused on helping the state recover from Hurricane Ian, an election is still looming. Voters will be hitting the polls for the General Election on Nov. 8. Obviously, people are going to be able to vote," DeSantis said on...
Kanawha County deputies seek public's help finding teenager reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Caleb Bandy was last seen about 2 p.m. Monday walking near Clotine Drive and Fairview Drive in St. Albans, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Mom reunited with baby at Florida hospital after Hurricane Ian
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power and water to the area around Ft. Myers last week and caused extensive damage. A number of premature babies from that area were transferred to different hospitals. A woman from Lee County had not seen her baby girl...
