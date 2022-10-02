ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases continue to dip in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline Wednesday in West Virginia. The state’s active case total now sits at 1,002, down a little more than 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 367 new positive cases for the day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

West Virginia's fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Saturday in all 55 counties. The season will last through Oct. 16. It will be extended for an additional week in seven counties from Oct. 24 to 30, and for three additional weeks in 14 counties from Oct. 24 to Nov. 13, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
LIFESTYLE
wchstv.com

Monthly increase in benefits announced for West Virginia WIC program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Participants in West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children should expect to see a monthly increase in benefits. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the increases in a news release Wednesday, which are effective Oct. 1.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A published report said West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the state Department of Environmental Protection said Lexington Coal Company LLC is responsible for pollutant...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Dnr#Mast#W Va#Volunteers#Shrubs#Elkins#West Virginians
wchstv.com

W.Va. PSC to hear electric companies' $297 million rate hike request

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Appalachian and Wheeling Power, part of American Electric Power, say they need a $297 million rate adjustment. The West Virginia Public Service Commission gets the case Tuesday. The monthly impact for a 1,000-kilowatt-hour residential customer would be more than $18 a month. The power company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy