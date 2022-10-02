ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAX

Trick or Treat hours announced

The City of Springfield announces Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

Mike Zimmers: 1949-2022

A longtime community leader has passed away. District 186 school board member Mike Zimmers died in his sleep this morning, just sixteen days before what would have been his 73-rd birthday. Here is a statement from Springfield Public Schools:. Mike was a person that everyone wanted to be around, his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Pets & Animals
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
wdbr.com

Fire at Riverton recyling plant

A fire at a recycling plant in Riverton prompted a response from Springfield, Riverton, Dawson and Sherman fire fighters. It happened Tuesday at the SIC Recycling Center where authorities say a conveyor belt caught fire. It took about 20 minutes to knock out the fire and fire officials say no...
RIVERTON, IL
WCIA

House fire sparks in Decatur

DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

Total Wellness Tuesday – Flu Shots And How Springfield Clinic Can Help

‘Tis the season for flu shots and Springfield Clinic can make it quick and easy for you. Michelle Feurer, RN, Clinical Operations Manager for Springfield Clinic Drive-Up Labs wants you to know that the West Side drive-up lab has flu shots (no appointment needed) and all vaccines for COVID (appointment IS needed for these).
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Francis Of Assisi#Ne Springfield#Holy Water#St John S Hospital#Hshs
1070 KHMO-AM

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Lopez goes free

He defrauded clients and family members of more than $1.5 million dollars and now, after serving a mere fraction of his 11 year prison sentence, Adam Lopez is a free man. The 39 year old Lopez, a former Springfield financial agent, District 186 school board president, and unsuccessful candidate for the US Congress, was released from Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

An Illinois woman shares her story of heart complications

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — World Heart Day was Sept. 29, and one woman in Macon has dealt with heart complications literally her entire life. The CDC reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Trisha Songer of Macon was born in 1977 with a congenital heart defect, so she […]
MACON, IL
newschannel20.com

District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Pets
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Fire crews respond to vehicle in water

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
ROCHESTER, IL
wdbr.com

Teacher talks

The president of the teachers’ union says an all-day bargaining session Tuesday resulted in some progress. Springfield Education Association president Aaron Graves says that’s attributed to his union members. ore contract talks are expected next week. Just before the start of school, SEA members voted down a tentative...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

FBI Springfield warns of disaster relief-related fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While the Midwest is not subject to the devastation caused by hurricanes, residents can fall prey to hurricane-related fraud attempts by scammers. When tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal money, personal information, or both.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Central A&M students continue recovery after accident

MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
MOWEAQUA, IL
WAND TV

Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy