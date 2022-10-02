ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Washington Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
NESN

Patriots Cut Receiver From Practice Squad Ahead Of Lions Game

The Patriots made a change at the lower rungs of their wide receiver depth chart Tuesday. New England released veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Tredwell signed with the Patriots ahead of their season opener after one...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Tyler Lockett
Yardbarker

Will the Vikings win the NFC North?

Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe The Lions' Punter

The New England Patriots have a big game on the horizon. They're set to take on the Detroit Lions on Oct. 9 as they try and claw their way back into the playoff race. Head coach Bill Belichick was discussing the Lions as a whole during a press conference on Wednesday when he was asked about punter Jack Fox. He called him "a weapon."
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — With rookie safety Lewis Cine still in London following surgery on a broken lower left leg, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell promised the waylaid first-round draft pick he would call him Wednesday to check on his recovery. After accounting for the 6-hour time difference and a successful download of the Zoom app on Cine’s phone, they finally connected. The entire Vikings team was waiting for him on the video conference, starting their morning meeting with a roar of support for their injured mate. “The guys went crazy,” O’Connell said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lions 45#The Detroit Lions#Te Will#Ford Field#Seattle Seahawks Cb
NBC Sports

Patriots favored vs. Lions in Week 5 after Bailey Zappe's NFL debut

The New England Patriots nearly went into Lambeau Field on Sunday and beat Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers with third-string rookie Bailey Zappe playing quarterback most of the game. Zappe played pretty well, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions after backup Brian...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy