Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Dominik Eberle cut by Detroit Lions after dismal Sunday performance
Dominik Eberle made his debut as the Detroit Lions kicker on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and things did not go well at all for him. Not only did Eberle miss two extra points, but he also sent a kickoff out of bounds, costing the Lions some valuable yardage. Dominik...
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
Patriots Cut Receiver From Practice Squad Ahead Of Lions Game
The Patriots made a change at the lower rungs of their wide receiver depth chart Tuesday. New England released veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Tredwell signed with the Patriots ahead of their season opener after one...
NFL・
Dan Campbell says Aidan Hutchinson could have new role with Detroit Lions
Could Aidan Hutchinson have a new role with the Detroit Lions?What is next for Aidan Hutchinson?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions hoped to get back in the win column when they hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Unfortunately, that did not happen and Aidan Hutchinson could have a new role on a defense that was embarrassed by the Seahawks for four quarters.
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc this Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
Yardbarker
Will the Vikings win the NFC North?
Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe The Lions' Punter
The New England Patriots have a big game on the horizon. They're set to take on the Detroit Lions on Oct. 9 as they try and claw their way back into the playoff race. Head coach Bill Belichick was discussing the Lions as a whole during a press conference on Wednesday when he was asked about punter Jack Fox. He called him "a weapon."
WZZM 13
Locked on Lions: The Detroit Lions drop to 1-3 after an embarrassing 48-45 home loss to the Seahawks
Matt Dery rants on the postcast after another tight loss at home. Aaron Glenn and the defense struggle again. Lions now 1-3 despite the offense really shining.
Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — With rookie safety Lewis Cine still in London following surgery on a broken lower left leg, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell promised the waylaid first-round draft pick he would call him Wednesday to check on his recovery. After accounting for the 6-hour time difference and a successful download of the Zoom app on Cine’s phone, they finally connected. The entire Vikings team was waiting for him on the video conference, starting their morning meeting with a roar of support for their injured mate. “The guys went crazy,” O’Connell said.
NBC Sports
Patriots favored vs. Lions in Week 5 after Bailey Zappe's NFL debut
The New England Patriots nearly went into Lambeau Field on Sunday and beat Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers with third-string rookie Bailey Zappe playing quarterback most of the game. Zappe played pretty well, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions after backup Brian...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their third loss of the season by losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-3 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4.
