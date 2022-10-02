ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
DENVER, CO
Mac Jones
profootballnetwork.com

Latavius Murray Waiver Wire Week 5: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?

In the space of four days, Latavius Murray has gone from practice squad player to Week 5 waiver wire target for fantasy football managers. With Murray heading to the Denver Broncos from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, how should fantasy managers view him this week as a potential target on the Week 5 waiver wire?
profootballnetwork.com

Why Buccaneers Veteran Wide Receiver Cole Beasley is Retiring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career, hanging up his cleats after 11 productive seasons. But why walk away now? It’s primarily for family reasons, per Beasley’s agents, Joel Turner and Justin Turner. Beasley Forged a Long Career. “He is done,”...
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

The NFL Is Mired in Mediocrity: Are So Many .500 Teams a Crisis?

The NFL has 15 teams that are .500 and 16 teams — half the league — that are within a tie of .500 in the NFL standings. If that seems high to you, it is. Since 2011, there has only been one instance where there were 15 teams at .500, and there hasn’t been a single instance of that many teams being within a tie of that mark.
profootballnetwork.com

Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers

The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

Top 50 QB College Football Performances in Week 5

Isolating the top 50 QB performances from college football Week 5 was no easy task. However, it was a fun ordeal. With a star-studded affair from the signal-callers this week, here are the top 50 QB college football performances from Week 5. Week 5 College Football Players of the Week.
profootballnetwork.com

What’s Next for Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa After Being Ruled Out for Week 5?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was able to say “comfortably” Monday. But beyond that, Tua’s timeline for return from a scary concussion suffered four days ago is murky. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater...
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 5: Greg Joseph and Riley Patterson Are Solid Options

Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 5 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
