FiveThirtyEight
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?
For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
NC Treasurer talks efforts to return $1.2 billion to unclaimed property owners
The state treasurer says North Carolina is giving away a record amount of free money. It’s all because of unclaimed property you might not know about.
jocoreport.com
Millions In Unemployment Benefits Incorrectly Paid Out In N.C.
Approximately $166 million in unemployment benefits were paid out incorrectly over the last several years in North Carolina. That’s according to a report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office. The investigative report revealed that the N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security reported an improper unemployment insurance...
North Carolina businesses will receive $300M grants for COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) — More than 3,900 North Carolina businesses will receive checks in the coming days as part of the second phase of the state's Business Recovery Grant Program. The North Carolina Department of Revenue mailed the checks on Thursday to help businesses recover losses tied to Gov....
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks. Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?
borderbelt.org
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
wkml.com
North Carolina Home to One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country
Spooky season is in full force (now that we have that pesky hurricane out of the way) and it turns out, one of the scariest haunted houses in the country is right here in North Carolina. The terror-filled folks over at HauntWorld.com released their annual Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses...
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State needs to do more about student homelessness
A classmate of mine recently shared their experience of being homeless at NC State. It was for a short stint of two weeks this summer, but it was nonetheless a scary and frustrating experience for them. I started thinking about how many other students have been in similar situations and if the University has been as unhelpful to them as they were to my classmate.
NC lawyer: Courtroom attack I witnessed is burned into my grieving heart
NC criminal lawyer: After a violent outburst in a Durham courtroom there were no winners. Only tragedy and tears. | Opinion
North Carolina man allegedly robs West Virginia Subway, assaults employees
A North Carolina man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a Subway in Sissonville and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
Liquor permit rejected from NC bar after shootings, fights, 911 calls
Since obtaining its ABC permit, the bar "has been a drain on emergency personnel."
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in North Carolina
After an elementary school student brought a loaded gun to campus on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff's Office has charged a man for making the gun accessible to the child.
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
