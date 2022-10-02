ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

FiveThirtyEight

Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?

For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
POLITICS
jocoreport.com

Millions In Unemployment Benefits Incorrectly Paid Out In N.C.

Approximately $166 million in unemployment benefits were paid out incorrectly over the last several years in North Carolina. That’s according to a report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office. The investigative report revealed that the N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security reported an improper unemployment insurance...
WCNC

Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks. Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?
EDUCATION
borderbelt.org

Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State needs to do more about student homelessness

A classmate of mine recently shared their experience of being homeless at NC State. It was for a short stint of two weeks this summer, but it was nonetheless a scary and frustrating experience for them. I started thinking about how many other students have been in similar situations and if the University has been as unhelpful to them as they were to my classmate.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

