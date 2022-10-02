ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022: Trick Daddy on Trina “I Never Get Nominated, She Gotta Win For Us”

By Weso
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzD2Q_0iJHkCZv00

Trick Daddy hit the 2022 BET Hip-Hop awards. The 305 legend, came for one thing only, to celebrate his family, Trina being awarded the  “I Am Hip-Hop Legend” Award. Trick also added that he would never get nominated for an award so Trina had to “win for us”.

Liberty City’s own also took the time to salute some other female legendary MCs such as Eve, Lil Kim, & Foxy Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPOUH_0iJHkCZv00

RELATED: Did SleazyWorld Go Work at Hollister Before Rapping?!

RELATED: Trina To Be Awarded The ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

RELATED: Trick Daddy’s Trending Because He Likes Women Who Eat It Like Groceries [Fan Reactions]

HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Trina Accepts I Am Hip Hop Award at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET honored Trina by giving her, her flowers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards!. The network honored the 47-year-old rapper with the "I Am Hip Hop" award for her 20 years in the music industry that includes chart-topping hits, six studio albums, 10 BET Award nominations, two ASCAP Awards, two BMI Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one EME Award and one All Star Music Award. A staple in the hip-hop music world, the rapper has been described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and was honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014.
HIP HOP
Vibe

EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trick Daddy
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Trina
TMZ.com

Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day

Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bet Hip Hop Awards
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed

DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Fivio Foreign, Lil’ Tjay Close Out The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

All good things must come to a close. Tonight, the BET Hip-Hop Awards have honored Trina, given a platform to rising young artists and brought together legends like No Malice and Pusha T. Through it all, Fat Joe has been around to keep the energy up and lead the show. As the show ends and transitions into DJ Cassidy’s latest Pass The Mic special, one last performance is scheduled to close the show.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Joey Bada$$ Addresses Gun Violence With “Head High” Performance At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Joey Bada$$ set the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage on fire as he passionately performed “Head High” from his latest LP, 2000. The emcee’s televised performance was a part of the show’s tribute to Hip-Hop’s fallen artists.  As the Brooklynite completed his rendition of the emotionally charged track, his hoodie-clad background dancers turned around to reveal many of Hip-Hop’s slain rappers such as Big L, B.I.G., Tupac, Nipsey Hussle, PnB Rock, and more. More from VIBE.comKing Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop" To The 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsFivio Foreign Performs "City Of Gods" And "Big Drip" At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsBleu...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The FADER

Pusha T with Clipse, GloRilla shines, and all the BET Hip Hop Awards performances you need to see

The BET Hip Hop Awards were aired on Tuesday evening with Kendrick Lamar cleaning up and collecting awards for Best Hip Hop Album and Rap Artist of the Year. The celebrations continued in the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta with performances from Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist winner GloRilla, Pusha T (who brought out special guest Malice for a Clipse reunion), Fivio Foreign, Joey Bada$$, and Armani White all taking to the stage.
ATLANTA, GA
EW.com

Coolio, Grammy-winning 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dies at 59

Coolio, the rapper and actor behind such '90s hits as the Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," has died at 59, EW has confirmed. Coolio's manager Jarez Posey first shared news of Coolio's death with TMZ, saying the musician had gone into the bathroom at a friend's house and was later found on the floor unresponsive. His cause of death was not made public.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"

The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
MOVIES
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy