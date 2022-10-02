BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022: Trick Daddy on Trina “I Never Get Nominated, She Gotta Win For Us”

BET honored Trina by giving her, her flowers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards!. The network honored the 47-year-old rapper with the "I Am Hip Hop" award for her 20 years in the music industry that includes chart-topping hits, six studio albums, 10 BET Award nominations, two ASCAP Awards, two BMI Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one EME Award and one All Star Music Award. A staple in the hip-hop music world, the rapper has been described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and was honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014.

