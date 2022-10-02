ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMBF

2 charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Bennettsville residents have been charged in the murder of a 14-year-old. Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found one person...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Reported shooting a Horry County Schools a hoax, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School Wednesday morning are false. MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m. middle. “Our schools here are safe,”...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
NBC12

Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run

FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
WMBF

1 dead, suspect charged in Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Marlboro County Sunday night. Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Florence man faces multiple drug charges after deputies search home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sept. 28, a man who was wanted for a previous drug charge was charged with multiple narcotic violations, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Robert Demonte Washington, 49, is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

