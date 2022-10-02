Read full article on original website
WMBF
2 charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Bennettsville residents have been charged in the murder of a 14-year-old. Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found one person...
WMBF
Reported shooting a Horry County Schools a hoax, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School Wednesday morning are false. MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m. middle. “Our schools here are safe,”...
WMBF
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
GASTONIA, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Horry County Police officer’s gun and other items were stolen from an unmarked police car in the parking lot of a Gastonia hotel. A representative from the Gastonia Police Department told our sister station, WBTV, a member of the...
WMBF
SLED: Man killed in Darlington Co. deputy-involved shooting pointed gun at deputy while in bed
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The case has been closed in a deadly deputy-involved shooting case in Darlington County. WMBF News obtained the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigative report on the July 22 shooting through a Freedom of Information Act request. It states that in the early...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested in VB after being connected to recent homicide investigation
Virginia Beach Police have arrested a man for first-degree murder connected to a recent homicide investigation.
NBC12
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
cbs17
Police accuse Spring Lake man of setting 3 buildings on fire in 6 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is accused of setting three buildings on fire in six days, authorities say. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Thomas Reilly, 50, faces three charges of burning certain buildings. He is being held at the county’s detention center...
WMBF
1 dead, suspect charged in Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Marlboro County Sunday night. Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
WMBF
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week, according to an official. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from the 15th-floor balcony of the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
wpde.com
Florence man faces multiple drug charges after deputies search home
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sept. 28, a man who was wanted for a previous drug charge was charged with multiple narcotic violations, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Robert Demonte Washington, 49, is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution...
WMBF
New Jersey man killed in a crash involving motorcycle in Florence, coroner says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend. Police were called to the crash around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to West Palmetto Street and Bentree Lane. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 26-year-old Joshua Kingston of Brick, New...
WMBF
13-year-old boy hurt during dove hunt in Darlington County, SCDNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was hurt during a dove hunt in Darlington County over the weekend. Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the hunting accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in a rural area. Two juvenile boys...
WMBF
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
WMBF
HCS: Bus driver placed on administrative leave while deadly crash investigated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes on Highway 9 were closed on Monday morning after a deadly crash involving a Horry County school bus. The two-car crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 Business and Cedar Branch Road in Loris. South Carolina Highway Patrol said...
Nichols man killed in crash with Horry County school bus near Loris; 7 students unhurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Nichols man was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his pickup collided with a Horry County school bus that failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9 Bypass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kody Roach died at the scene of the crash, which happened at […]
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
WMBF
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
