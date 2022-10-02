Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — There’s one word that comes to mind when you mention Dalton Keane’s name and that’s loved.

“It’s hard to find people with a good heart,” said Jimmy Harding with Steamfitters Local 449.

This 27-year-old father devoted his life to his two-year-old daughter and his job as a welder at McCarl’s.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about Dalton’s accident on Sunday. He joined McCarl’s in 2014 and was highly regarded by our employees. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said Ken Burk CEO of McCarl’s LLC.

“That’s a loss … that one — you don’t replace kids with that kind of talent every day,” Harding said.

On Sunday, Keane went to a Steelers game with his fellow Steamfitters who can’t believe that he’s now gone.

“The thing I remember most about Dalton: he was always in a good mood, he was always a happy kid and he enjoyed what he did and going to work,” Harding said.

It was at that game where Pittsburgh police said he fell from an escalator, later dying at a hospital. As for what exactly happened, the Steelers said they won’t be releasing any more details until its internal investigation is complete.

“It’s not just a loss for the Steamfitters community but the community in general,” Harding said.

The family is hopeful anyone who saw what happened comes forward to help give them some answers and want the public to know Keane was a wonderful son and man.

