ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLnLe_0iJHk3id00

PITTSBURGH — There’s one word that comes to mind when you mention Dalton Keane’s name and that’s loved.

“It’s hard to find people with a good heart,” said Jimmy Harding with Steamfitters Local 449.

This 27-year-old father devoted his life to his two-year-old daughter and his job as a welder at McCarl’s.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about Dalton’s accident on Sunday. He joined McCarl’s in 2014 and was highly regarded by our employees. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said Ken Burk CEO of McCarl’s LLC.

“That’s a loss … that one — you don’t replace kids with that kind of talent every day,” Harding said.

On Sunday, Keane went to a Steelers game with his fellow Steamfitters who can’t believe that he’s now gone.

“The thing I remember most about Dalton: he was always in a good mood, he was always a happy kid and he enjoyed what he did and going to work,” Harding said.

It was at that game where Pittsburgh police said he fell from an escalator, later dying at a hospital. As for what exactly happened, the Steelers said they won’t be releasing any more details until its internal investigation is complete.

“It’s not just a loss for the Steamfitters community but the community in general,” Harding said.

The family is hopeful anyone who saw what happened comes forward to help give them some answers and want the public to know Keane was a wonderful son and man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 45

Western Pa. Rebel
6d ago

hope he didn't get thrown over.. prayers sent out to his family and friends.. surprised there's no video on this 🤔...

Reply(1)
12
Nancy Jones
5d ago

Rather than speculate on causes of his death ... allow the investigation be complete..he is someone's son, someone's father, someone's friend and co-worker... prayers for his loved ones🙏💔

Reply
6
Eddie P
5d ago

He didn't deserve what happened to him. A working man out for an afternoon of fun to escape the struggles of all hard working men.God bless him and everyone like him.

Reply
4
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

YouTube diving group helps Pittsburgh police after finding body in Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh area family will soon have closure after two national search-and-recovery dive teams found the body of a man inside a car in the Allegheny River. It was an outcome made possible by Adventures With Purpose and Chaos Divers - two underwater sonar dive teams, each with millions of viewers on YouTube and Facebook. The groups specialize in solving cold cases involving missing people whose vehicles are also missing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing 11-year-old girl found safely, police say

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 8:30 p.m. Pittsburgh police say Montgomery has been safely located. UPDATE 10/8/22 5:30 p.m. Information originally released by Pittsburgh police stated that Montgomery was a 12-year-old girl. They have since clarified she is 11 years old. Police also originally reported Montgomery was last seen near...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Escalator#Pittsburgh Police#A Good Heart#Accident#Steelers#Upd
CBS Pittsburgh

Man dies after falling at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium during Sunday's Steelers-Jets game, according to police.The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and the victim fell an estimated 40 feet, sources told KDKA.Paramedics administered care on the scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital, but he later passed from his injuries, per a statement from police.An investigation is now underway.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

41-year-old man dies after being shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 41-year-old man died after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Lakewood Street. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said the victim, Carrington Keys, of Pittsburgh, passed away at the hospital early the next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police officer punched woman at rock concert: reports

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face during a heavy metal concert, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Citing a criminal complaint, WPXI said that Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at a Five Finger Death Punch concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy